ECOWAS advances Gender-Inclusive Trade At Second Women In Trade Sub-Committee Meeting

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC), convened the second virtual meeting of the Sub-Committee on Women in Trade on October 21–22, 2025. The session focused on evaluating progress under the Sub-Committee’s three-year work plan and enhancing women’s participation in cross-border trade across West Africa.

Opening the meeting, Hon. Dr. Isata Mahoi, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, emphasized the pivotal role women play in regional economies—both formally and informally. She acknowledged persistent barriers such as limited access to finance, markets, and decision-making platforms, and praised ECOWAS for its Gender and Trade Action Plan. Dr. Mahoi called for a holistic approach that includes capacity building, digital inclusion, and tailored support for women-led enterprises.

She also spotlighted Sierra Leone’s national initiatives, including the National Policy on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (2020) and the Medium-Term Development Plan (2024–2030), which prioritize women’s economic integration and gender-responsive investments. Reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to regional and global frameworks—including the AfCFTA Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade, CEDAW, and SDG 5—Dr. Mahoi urged Member States to move from dialogue to action, especially for rural and informal women traders.

Representing ECOWAS Commissioners Dr. Kalilou Sylla and Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, Mr. Kolawole Sofola, Director of Trade, reiterated ECOWAS’ dedication to inclusive trade facilitation. He noted that the RTFC serves as a vital mechanism to ensure equitable benefits from regional trade and that the Women in Trade Sub-Committee was created to drive structural reforms and gender-sensitive policies aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Mr. Sofola commended the Sub-Committee’s initial achievements, particularly the development of a strategic work plan addressing key challenges such as inadequate border infrastructure, complex customs procedures, and limited awareness of trade regulations. He encouraged Member States to embed the plan into national reforms and allocate sufficient resources for its implementation.

During the two-day meeting, delegates from trade and gender ministries reviewed progress on initiatives including the third awareness campaign for small cross-border traders along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, the ECOWAS-ECOBANK empowerment program, and digital literacy training for rural women. The session also facilitated coordination with regional partners to avoid duplication and foster synergy.

Key recommendations emerging from the meeting included:

– Intensifying advocacy for increased funding to support women traders, particularly in rural areas.

– Promoting women’s involvement in border governance to address harassment and gender-based violence.

– Expanding ECOWAS programs to all Member States to ensure broader inclusion in regional economic development.