ECOWAS Advances Gender Equality Certification Despite Regional Upheaval

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pressing ahead with ambitious gender equality reforms through a regional workshop in Cape Verde, despite facing its most significant membership crisis since establishment in 1975.

The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), under the leadership of the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, is organizing a self-assessment workshop on the Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions (GES-PI) from September 22-25, 2025, in Praia, Cape Verde. The initiative represents a critical step in institutionalizing gender equality across West African public institutions.

The workshop builds on the GES-PI launch in September 2024 in Accra, Ghana, when EGDC collaborated with GIZ and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to introduce the certification framework. The current gathering aims to prepare implementation across ECOWAS departments and agencies despite the regional bloc’s reduced membership.

The timing is particularly significant as ECOWAS recently lost three member states – Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – which formally withdrew on January 29, 2025, following military coups and disagreements over regional policy. The departures reduced ECOWAS from 15 to 12 member states, representing the bloc’s most serious institutional crisis.

The workshop targets three strategic objectives: preparing ECOWAS Gender Equality Committee (GEC) members and focal points to conduct institutional self-assessments, strengthening capacity for developing GES-PI implementation plans, and adopting a regional seal model aligned with ECOWAS’s institutional context.

Members of the Gender Equality Committee, technical experts, development partners, and staff from EGDC and the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) will participate in the Cape Verde sessions. The gathering should enable adoption of a regional certification model, identification of pilot institutions, and redefinition of implementation strategies.

The Gender Equality Seal initiative reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to systematic institutional transformation despite political turbulence across the region. The certification framework provides measurable standards for assessing and improving gender equality practices within public institutions.

Current ECOWAS member states include Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Togo. The reduced membership presents both challenges and opportunities for implementing unified gender equality standards.

The workshop occurs as ECOWAS adapts its institutional framework following the departure of the three Sahel states. The remaining 12 members collectively represent a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $734 billion and approximately 300 million citizens, according to ECOWAS data.

EGDC has positioned the Gender Equality Seal as essential for monitoring institutional performance, addressing workplace discrimination, and strengthening organizational effectiveness. The certification framework aligns with broader ECOWAS objectives of moving from a community of states to one focused on citizen welfare and prosperity.

The initiative receives support from international development partners including GIZ and UNDP’s Regional Service Centre for Africa. This partnership demonstrates continued international confidence in ECOWAS’s institutional capacity despite recent membership losses.

Cape Verde’s selection as host reflects the island nation’s stable democratic governance and commitment to gender equality principles. The country has maintained consistent ECOWAS membership since joining in 1977 and represents institutional continuity within the regional bloc.

The workshop represents practical implementation of ECOWAS’s renewed vision emphasizing citizen-centered development and institutional accountability. Gender equality certification aligns with the organization’s strategic goal of achieving “Peace and Prosperity to All” by 2050.

ECOWAS financing relies primarily on community levies set at 0.5% of the CIF value of goods imported from non-ECOWAS countries. The departure of three member states may affect revenue collection, making efficient program implementation more crucial.

The Gender Equality Seal workshop demonstrates ECOWAS’s determination to advance transformative initiatives despite facing unprecedented institutional challenges from member state departures and regional political instability.