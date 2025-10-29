Economist Warns of Telecom Sector Imbalance Under MTN Dominance

A competition economist has warned that MTN Ghana’s growing market dominance threatens innovation and investment, calling for urgent government action to restore balance in the telecommunications sector.

Competition economist Appiah Kusi Adomako has warned that the extent of imbalance in Ghana’s telecommunications sector is a recipe for disaster, despite MTN Ghana’s strong financial performance.

The West Africa Regional Director for CUTS International expressed concern following MTN Ghana’s latest financial results showing a profit of five point five billion cedis, with data revenue alone soaring by 47 percent.

Adomako believes MTN is gaining an unfair advantage due to its Significant Market Power (SMP) status, a designation ironically meant to correct market imbalance. The SMP policy, introduced by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in 2020, was intended to curb MTN’s dominance and encourage fair competition. However, five years later, smaller players continue to struggle while MTN’s market grip tightens, according to the industry observer.

“SMP has rather made MTN bigger, diminished competition and rendered the telecom market not attractive to investors,” Adomako told The High Street Journal.

The economist argues that excessive dominance has crippled competition and made the industry unattractive to investors. Experts note that when one player becomes too powerful, others lose incentive to invest, resulting in limited consumer choices, higher data costs, and slower service quality improvements.

Adomako maintains that a critical review of the market structure is overdue. He believes government and regulators must take drastic steps to restore balance by ensuring fair infrastructure access, enforcing transparent interconnect charges, and encouraging new investment in rural broadband.

He warned that inaction today will impose heavy costs tomorrow, with future generations inheriting a telecom sector where innovation is stifled, competition is dead, and consumers lack power. He called for a comprehensive review aimed at creating a more competitive, efficient, and equitable sector.

The sustainability of Ghana’s telecom landscape represents a national concern, raising questions about whether policymakers will act in time to secure a fair, competitive, and inclusive digital future.