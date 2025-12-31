Economist Warns Ghana’s Economic Stability is Artificial and Unsustainable

Development economist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Hayford Mensah Ayerakwa, has described Ghana’s apparent economic stability in 2025 as artificial and driven largely by heavy central bank intervention rather than deliberate structural reforms.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 31, Dr. Ayerakwa said while headline macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and exchange rate stability appear positive, the underlying drivers raise serious concerns about sustainability.

He noted that inflation has dropped sharply from over 23 percent at the end of 2024 to about 6 percent in 2025, a development many Ghanaians have welcomed. Ghana’s annual inflation rate decelerated for the 11th month running to 6.3% in November 2025, from 8% in October, largely due to a more favorable exchange rate.

However, Dr. Ayerakwa questioned whether the improvement is the result of intentional economic policy or short term currency manipulation. “The big question is what exactly is informing this drastic reduction in inflation. Is it a result of strategic policy decisions or just short term interventions?” he asked.

Dr. Ayerakwa warned that Ghana may be postponing a deeper economic crisis by aggressively intervening in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the cedi. According to him, the Bank of Ghana’s admission that over $10 billion was injected into the economy in 2025 to support the cedi confirms earlier concerns raised by policy analysts.

“This appreciation is not organic. It is not based on productivity, export growth, or import substitution. It is driven by forex injections,” he said. Dr. Ayerakwa revealed that Africa Policy Lens had warned as early as April 2025 that excessive central bank intervention would weaken long term economic fundamentals, a claim later corroborated by the IMF and World Bank.

He pointed out that when the central bank briefly reduced its intervention, the cedi depreciated sharply from about GH¢10.23 to GH¢12 within two weeks, exposing its fragility.

According to Dr. Ayerakwa, the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi has made imports cheaper, reducing prices temporarily but harming local production and investment. “We are a net importer. So once the cedi appreciates sharply, imported goods become cheaper, making locally produced goods less competitive,” he explained.

He warned that the trend discourages domestic production, collapses local industries, and shifts job creation to foreign economies. “When we buy imported rice because it is cheaper, we are creating jobs for other countries while collapsing our own rice industry,” he said.

Dr. Ayerakwa argued that the perceived improvement in purchasing power is misleading, noting that price reductions for locally produced goods are largely seasonal and not policy driven. “If you see tomatoes becoming cheap, it’s because it’s harvest season. In a few weeks, prices will rise again,” he cautioned.

Dr. Ayerakwa predicted that the effects could include rising inflation, job losses, and a return to the economic hardships experienced in 2022. “The speed with which the cedi appreciated is the same speed at which it will depreciate,” he said.

He urged government to allow market forces to determine exchange rates and instead focus on building reserves, strengthening exports, and protecting the environment from destructive mining activities. “We are eating our future to make today look good,” he warned.

He stressed that Ghana’s economic planning should prioritize medium to long term resilience rather than short term optics. “Economies are not managed for today alone. If we consume the best today, we must be prepared for the worst tomorrow,” he said.