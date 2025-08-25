Economist Warns Against Total Scrapping of Investment Capital Rules

Ghana should study international models before completely eliminating minimum capital requirements for foreign investors, according to a leading economist who specializes in competition policy.

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West African Regional Director of CUTS International, cautioned that removing all capital thresholds could harm local businesses through unfair competition. His analysis, shared with The High Street Journal, advocates for sector-specific approaches rather than wholesale deregulation.

The warning comes as Ghana considers reforms to attract more foreign direct investment. Current rules require overseas investors to meet minimum capital standards, but policymakers are debating whether these barriers discourage economic growth.

Adomako pointed to Vietnam’s differentiated system as a potential model. The Southeast Asian nation sets higher capital requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities while maintaining lower thresholds for software companies and technology startups.

This strategy has helped Vietnam attract international investment without overwhelming domestic competitors in critical sectors. Health services and technology development remain areas where local firms can compete effectively.

Rwanda offers another example of selective reform. The East African country eliminated general minimum capital rules but kept protective measures for mining and tourism industries. Officials wanted to prevent excessive foreign control in strategic economic areas.

South Africa similarly maintains varying standards across industries. Retail businesses face stricter capital requirements to shield small local traders, while mining and financial services welcome larger foreign investments with fewer restrictions.

International organizations support this flexible approach. Both the OECD and UNCTAD advise against blanket barriers that lack clear policy rationale, preferring transparent rules that serve specific economic objectives.

Ghana retains full authority under ECOWAS and African Continental Free Trade Area agreements to design its own investment framework. Regional trade rules do not prevent countries from protecting key domestic industries through capital requirements.

The challenge lies in balancing foreign investment attraction with local business protection. Adomako emphasized that overseas capital should complement rather than replace indigenous enterprises, particularly in sectors where Ghanaian companies already operate successfully.

Government officials have expressed strong interest in boosting foreign direct investment flows, viewing them as essential for economic growth and job creation. However, the economist’s analysis suggests that complete deregulation may not deliver optimal results.

Policy reforms require careful consideration of which sectors genuinely benefit from unrestricted foreign participation. Industries with high barriers to entry or significant capital requirements may welcome international investment more readily than service sectors where local businesses predominate.