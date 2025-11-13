Economist Warns Against Overreliance on Gold Export Boom

Dr. Dennis Nsafoah is urging government to resist complacency about Ghana’s current economic recovery, warning that excessive dependence on gold exports could become a ticking time bomb if policymakers fail to diversify the economy through the 2026 Budget and beyond.

The Assistant Professor of Economics at Niagara University and member of Tesah Capital’s Research Committee emphasized that while gold has anchored Ghana’s remarkable turnaround, historical patterns suggest commodity price crashes could devastate an economy overly reliant on a single export. The 2026 Budget Statement, scheduled for presentation on Thursday, November 14, 2025, offers a critical opportunity to address this vulnerability.

Ghana’s gold sector has delivered unprecedented export earnings in 2025, with shipments reaching US$11.2 billion as of August, according to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang. The precious metal accounted for approximately 62 percent of total export earnings, which stood at US$17.99 billion, making gold the undisputed driver of Ghana’s external accounts.

The Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Program has strengthened the country’s financial position considerably, with reserves climbing to 36 tonnes worth over US$3.17 billion as of August 2025. This represents a 56 percent increase from 19.5 tonnes in 2023, reflecting aggressive accumulation of the precious metal as a reserve asset.

“Gold has been a blessing, anchoring the cedi, improving reserves, and supporting growth,” Nsafoah acknowledged in recent commentary ahead of the budget presentation. The economist credited the gold boom with stabilizing the cedi, boosting foreign reserves, and helping Ghana rebuild investor confidence after years of economic turbulence that culminated in the 2022 debt crisis.

However, beneath the positive headlines lies what Nsafoah describes as a quiet threat rooted in historical precedent. The economist drew sobering parallels to 2011, when global gold prices hit record highs before tumbling by nearly half within four years. That crash exposed countries heavily dependent on gold revenues to severe fiscal and external shocks.

Today, with gold trading above US$4,000 per ounce, driven by global uncertainty following geopolitical tensions and investor safe haven demand, Nsafoah warns the pattern could easily repeat itself if global interest rates fall or geopolitical tensions ease. Such conditions would likely reduce demand for gold as a defensive asset, potentially triggering sharp price declines.

“There’s also a looming risk that few are talking about: gold dependence. It’s also a potential trap,” the economist cautioned. “The last time gold prices peaked in 2011, they crashed by nearly half within four years. With gold now trading above US$4,000 per ounce, history could repeat itself if global interest rates remain high or geopolitical tensions ease.”

Ghana’s economy faces dangerous exposure given its concentration in gold exports. Nsafoah fears that if prices crash again, the effects will ripple through reserves, revenue and the exchange rate, potentially unraveling much of the progress achieved during the current stabilization phase. The cedi’s recent strength against major currencies owes significantly to dollar inflows from gold exports, making the currency vulnerable to any downturn in the sector.

The 2026 Budget presents what Nsafoah calls a golden opportunity to diversify the economy while conditions remain favorable. Rather than treating the gold windfall as permanent income for recurrent expenditure, government should strategically invest in sectors that reduce commodity dependence and create sustainable growth foundations.

The economist insists this is the time to get ahead of the gold curve, stressing the need for targeted investments in agriculture, manufacturing and digital innovation. Expanding value chains in cocoa, cashew and agro processing could cushion Ghana from future commodity shocks while creating employment and reducing food import bills.

Reviving domestic manufacturing represents another critical priority according to Nsafoah’s analysis. Ghana’s industrial sector has declined over decades, leaving the country dependent on imports for basic goods that could be produced locally. Nurturing digital startups would reduce the economy’s dependence on raw exports while positioning Ghana for participation in the global digital economy.

The gold export surge reflects both production increases and elevated prices. Ghana mined 4.8 million ounces in 2024, up 19 percent from 4 million ounces in 2023. Small scale miners have driven much of this growth, with their share of total output jumping from 27 percent in 2023 to 39 percent in 2024.

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) purchased US$6 billion worth of gold from small scale miners in the first eight months of 2025 alone, representing 66.7 tonnes. This figure already exceeded the entire 2024 small scale export total of 63 tonnes worth US$4.6 billion, demonstrating the sector’s explosive growth under new regulatory frameworks.

GoldBod’s mandate to surrender foreign exchange earnings to the Bank of Ghana has proven crucial for reserve accumulation. Gross international reserves climbed from approximately US$6 billion in early 2024 to nearly US$10.7 billion by April 2025. Import cover rose from roughly 2.7 months to 4.7 months of imports, providing substantial buffer against external shocks.

The gold boom has also influenced fiscal revenues through royalties, taxes and dividends from mining companies. Estimates suggest fiscal revenue from gold mining climbed from roughly US$1.5 to US$2 billion in 2022 and 2023 to about US$2.3 billion in 2024, with projections near US$3 billion in 2025 if current trends continue. Mining royalties stand at 5 percent of output value plus corporate taxes.

However, sustainability depends on continued fiscal discipline and debt restructuring. Ghana’s external debt stock remains high at over US$28 billion despite the ongoing restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. The Ministry of Finance has indicated that part of mineral proceeds could be set aside into a buffer fund similar to the oil Heritage Fund to smooth volatility.

Nsafoah’s warnings echo concerns raised by other analysts about commodity dependence. While gold has undeniably anchored Ghana’s recovery, betting the entire economic future on sustained high prices represents a dangerous strategy. Commodity super cycles eventually end, often abruptly, leaving unprepared economies scrambling to adjust.

The economist emphasized that Ghana has already completed the hard work by restoring fiscal discipline, stabilizing the cedi and regaining investor confidence following the tumultuous 2022 debt crisis and subsequent International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. The Extended Credit Facility arrangement helped restore macroeconomic stability through spending controls, revenue mobilization and debt restructuring.

What remains is transforming this stability into inclusive and sustainable growth that does not depend on favorable commodity price conditions. This requires deliberate policy choices in the 2026 Budget to channel windfall gains into productivity enhancing investments rather than expanded consumption.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2026 Budget Statement on Thursday in Parliament, outlining government’s revenue and expenditure plans for the coming year. Stakeholders across the economy will scrutinize the document for signals about how government intends to manage the gold windfall and position Ghana for long term prosperity.

The budget arrives as Ghana continues its recovery trajectory, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025 led by the services sector. Inflation has declined to single digits after peaking above 50 percent in 2022, while the cedi has appreciated significantly against major currencies after years of depreciation.

However, unemployment remains elevated, particularly among youth, driving desperate scenes like the recent El Wak Stadium stampede during military recruitment where six people died. The tragedy underscored persistent economic pressures facing ordinary Ghanaians despite macroeconomic improvements, highlighting the need for growth that creates jobs and opportunities.

Agricultural sector performance remains mixed, with cocoa production declining significantly while other crops show resilience. Manufacturing capacity utilization stays below potential due to energy costs, access to credit and competition from imports. The digital economy shows promise but requires infrastructure investments and skills development to realize its potential.

Nsafoah’s analysis suggests the 2026 Budget should include specific allocations for agricultural mechanization and value addition, support for domestic manufacturing through tax incentives and access to long term financing, investment in digital infrastructure including broadband connectivity, and establishment of a commodity price stabilization fund to manage volatility.

The economist’s optimism about Ghana’s prospects remains conditional on smart policy choices. The country has demonstrated capacity to implement difficult reforms, complete debt restructuring negotiations and restore macroeconomic stability. Whether this foundation translates into broad based prosperity depends on decisions made today about resource allocation and strategic priorities.

International experience offers lessons for commodity dependent economies seeking diversification. Botswana successfully leveraged diamond wealth to build human capital and diversify into tourism and financial services. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund transforms oil revenues into long term assets supporting future generations. Chile used copper revenues to invest in education and infrastructure while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Ghana can draw from these examples while crafting homegrown solutions appropriate to local conditions. The 2026 Budget represents a defining moment to demonstrate whether government recognizes the risks of gold dependence and commits to building a more resilient, diversified economy capable of withstanding future commodity cycles.

As Nsafoah concluded, Ghana must not waste the opportunity provided by current favorable conditions. The gold windfall offers breathing room to make strategic investments that will pay dividends for decades. Squandering this chance by maintaining the status quo would represent a profound failure of leadership and vision.