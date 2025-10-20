Economist Urges Government to Broaden Production Base

Ghana’s dependence on imports has deepened as the middle class expands, creating vulnerabilities that can only be addressed through deliberate diversification of the country’s narrow production base, an economist warned at a business forum examining the investment climate.

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana, told a UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Deloitte Ghana seminar that market forces alone won’t solve the problem. Government must intentionally cultivate demand for local produce and support farmers to build a foundation for export-oriented manufacturing.

“Our production base is too narrow. We import almost everything,” Prof. Turkson said, cautioning that Ghana remains vulnerable to external shocks as consumption patterns become increasingly import dependent rather than moving toward self-sufficiency.

The economist, who also serves as an external member of the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee, argued that adding value to local produce and creating deliberate demand would boost productivity. Once domestic production reaches sufficient scale for export markets, he suggested, Ghana could then tackle import substitution more effectively.

Prof. Turkson pointed to improvements in human capital quality, which has shifted from low to moderate levels over the past two decades, as providing a foundation for light manufacturing. However, he stressed that education must be tailored to industry needs rather than continuing with generalized curricula that leave graduates poorly matched to employer requirements.

He called for investment in what he termed soft infrastructure, encompassing youth training programmes and adoption of appropriate labour-intensive technologies. Providing incentives for firms that create jobs while adopting new technology would generate the revenue stream needed for sustained growth, he argued.

Cheryl Otoo, Senior Manager at Deloitte Ghana, identified regulatory complexity and infrastructure deficits as the biggest constraints facing investors. Her colleague Wisdom Kpano, Associate Director at the firm, recommended channeling resources into agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy and oil and gas sectors where inclusive growth potential remains high.

Nicolas Jørgensen Gebara, CEO of the European Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, highlighted mining and digital transformation as priorities, particularly within the context of government’s 24-Hour Economy Policy. Osman Aziz of the Venture Capital Trust Fund underscored persistent gaps between educational outputs and industry requirements.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is pursuing an Investor Opportunity Mapping Project that will survey all districts to identify viable projects aligned with government priorities. Kwame Kesse Agyapong, head of the centre’s Investment Promotion and Business Development Division, said the mapping would be followed by an investor showcase next year to attract capital.

Kpano welcomed the initiative but urged GIPC to track actual investment impacts and expansion by existing local businesses, not just new foreign investments. He noted that many fully owned Ghanaian businesses remain unaware they can access GIPC membership and support, suggesting more regional outreach is needed.

The seminar, moderated by Deloitte Ghana’s Naa Ayeley Komey, explored policy consistency, capital mobilization and strategic government communication as tools for attracting and retaining investors. The discussions reflected growing concern among business groups that Ghana’s transformation agenda has stalled despite nearly two decades of relatively strong economic growth.

Whether government will follow through on diversification rhetoric with concrete policy implementation remains the critical question. Ghana has cycled through multiple industrial policy frameworks over the years, with limited success in reducing dependence on minerals and imports or building competitive manufacturing capacity that can compete regionally.