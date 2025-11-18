Economist Questions Sustainability of Ghana’s 800,000 Job Creation Plan

Ghana’s ambitious 2026 Budget promises 800,000 new jobs, but an economist warns the country risks repeating cycles of temporary employment that disappear once projects end.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu, an economist and lecturer at Academic City University, has raised concerns about the durability of employment opportunities outlined in the government’s latest fiscal plan. While he praises the scale of the initiative, he questions whether these positions will provide lasting livelihoods for Ghanaians.

The Finance Minister presented the budget last week, outlining plans to generate approximately 800,000 jobs across various sectors in 2026. Analysis by The High Street Journal shows the Big Push agenda accounts for roughly half of these projected positions. Many observers view this as a significant step toward addressing unemployment, yet Dr. Appiah Konadu remains cautious.

His primary concern centers on the construction sector, which receives over 30 billion Ghanaian Cedis (GH¢) in the budget. This massive allocation targets roads, schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure projects. The spending will certainly create thousands of opportunities for artisans, laborers, engineers, and suppliers across the country.

However, Dr. Appiah Konadu points out a fundamental flaw in this approach. Construction jobs have built-in expiration dates. Once workers complete the roads and finish the schools, their employment vanishes.

“If you look at the big push, the over 30 billion that has been budgeted, I think that will create a lot of jobs in the construction sector. But the question is, what happens to these people when construction has ended?” he asked during an interaction with The High Street Journal.

The economist fears Ghana may celebrate rising employment figures today only to confront another unemployment surge in coming years. He argues that sustainable jobs don’t emerge from finite projects but from sectors generating continuous value. Manufacturing and agriculture, particularly value-added processing, offer better foundations for lasting employment.

Dr. Appiah Konadu believes Ghana must focus on transforming raw agricultural produce into finished goods. Building industries that strengthen exports and meet domestic demand creates jobs that persist beyond project completion dates.

“To create sustainable jobs, I think we should look at the manufacturing sector, for instance, value addition in our agriculture. The Minister mentioned that the budget is expected to create over 800,000 jobs. But the question is, how many of them are sustainable? How many of them will continue to exist in 10 years and after? That is what I think is lacking in the budget,” he stated.

He emphasized his core concern. “We are creating jobs, a lot of which are in the construction sector, that are not sustainable. That will cease to exist after these projects are completed,” Dr. Appiah Konadu said.

The economist acknowledges the government’s efforts and recognizes the immediate relief these jobs will bring to families across Ghana. Still, he’s calling for a more strategic, long-term approach that links job creation to future economic competitiveness rather than temporary activity. For Dr. Appiah Konadu, the total number of jobs matters less than their ability to endure. Ghana needs employment that lasts, not just positions that fade once construction equipment leaves the sites.