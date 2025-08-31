Economist Praises COCOBOD’s Shift to Local Financing

Ghana’s cocoa purchasing authority has transformed its financing model away from foreign syndicated loans, earning praise from economists who see the change as beneficial for both the institution and domestic markets.

COCOBOD’s new strategy relies heavily on local financial institutions rather than offshore creditors, representing a fundamental shift from decades of external dependence. Economist Courage Boti describes the approach as smart policy that strengthens Ghana’s financial system while reducing costs.

Under the previous model, foreign syndicated loans covered nearly 70% of annual cocoa purchases. Most export proceeds went directly to settle these overseas debts, leaving only 30% flowing into Ghana’s domestic economy.

The revised arrangement changes this dynamic significantly. Local markets now provide approximately 40% of cocoa purchase funding in cedis, ensuring these proceeds remain within Ghana’s financial system. Licensed buying companies and other supply chain participants contribute the remaining 60% upfront.

“What it does is that it takes away a component of that syndication cost that comes to COCOBOD over time, helping them in their finances,” Boti explained during a recent interview. The arrangement provides immediate impact because funding arrives before purchases begin.

Cost savings represent a major advantage for COCOBOD, which previously paid substantial fees for international loan arrangements. Reduced reliance on syndicated financing cuts expensive external borrowing while building stronger relationships with domestic banks.

The timing proves particularly advantageous given current global credit conditions. International lending markets remain tight while the cedi faces depreciation pressure, making local financing both cheaper and more reliable than foreign alternatives.

Local financial institutions gain from increased involvement in cocoa sector financing, building expertise and capacity that extends beyond agriculture. The arrangement spreads risk across multiple domestic players rather than concentrating exposure among foreign creditors.

Ghana’s cocoa industry generates substantial foreign exchange, but the benefits were often diluted by debt service obligations to international lenders. The new model ensures more proceeds circulate within the domestic economy before export revenues are earned.

Boti emphasizes that the change enhances financial resilience by reducing exposure to global credit market volatility. Local financing provides greater predictability and control over funding costs compared to syndicated arrangements subject to international interest rate fluctuations.

The shift emerged partly from difficulties accessing traditional syndicated loans, but economists view it as a positive development regardless of original motivation. What began as necessity has evolved into strategic advantage for Ghana’s cocoa financing.

Licensed buying companies now play expanded roles in financing cocoa purchases, creating stronger incentives for efficient operations and quality maintenance. Their upfront contributions align their interests more closely with overall sector performance.

The model demonstrates how challenging external conditions can drive beneficial policy innovations. By necessity, COCOBOD has created a more sustainable financing structure that keeps cocoa revenues working within Ghana’s economy.