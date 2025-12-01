Economist Mills Urges Lithium Agreement Suspension After Government Engagement

Veteran economist Cadman Mills has expressed alarm over the proposed Ewoyaa lithium mining agreement, urging reconsideration of the deal amid legal, economic and public concerns, while later praising government for engaging with his concerns.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mills said he had not fully examined either version of the proposed agreement but was staggered by explanations that a 10 percent royalty rate was both unlawful and discriminatory compared with other mining activities, including gold. He described it as very worrisome that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), his party, seemed bent on pushing what he called an odious deal through at all costs, including outright misrepresentations of the law and public deception.

Mills described lithium extraction as a national and generational issue, stressing that it should not be treated as a partisan matter. He called on Ghanaians to demand suspension of consideration for the agreement and urged negotiators to take a second or third look at the deal, incorporating legal, economic and public viewpoints.

However, Mills subsequently revealed that he held a private telephone discussion with Lands and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Collins Dauda on November 28, 2025, during which they debated whether a negotiated royalty rate exceeding the standard five percent could be legally justified. He highlighted economic considerations, urging comparisons with lithium deals in countries with similar conditions and citing analyses from civil society organizations such as IMANI Africa.

Dauda reportedly assured Mills during their discussion that he was under no pressure to finalize the deal and would gather multiple perspectives to ensure Ghana secures the best terms. Mills described the call as proof that speaking up and expressing disagreement can influence government decisions, even as a private citizen, writing that it proves that it pays to speak up, especially when it is your government that is in power.

The controversy centers on the agreement between Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited over exploitation of the lithium deposit at Ewoyaa in the Central Region. The 2023 contract proposed a royalty rate of 10 percent. However, under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2010 (Act 794), the statutory royalty rate remains fixed at five percent.

The Majority side of Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee has flagged legal issues with the original 10 percent royalty on the project. Under the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 703), Ghana can charge only a five percent royalty, prompting renegotiation of the terms with Barari DV Ghana Limited.

The Lands Minister subsequently presented a revised agreement reflecting the legally mandated five percent rate on November 11, 2025, prompting resistance from critics who argued that the new terms were less favorable to the state. Traditional leaders of Ewoyaa, Krampakrom and surrounding communities in the Central Region have voiced strong opposition to the reduction, describing the move as a shortchange to local communities.

Committee Chairman Collins Dauda clarified that the government is taking steps to review the laws and, importantly, to review the policy relating to mining in the country. He stated that as gatekeepers, Parliament makes the laws and expects the laws to be implemented and obeyed, adding that lawmakers cannot make laws expecting implementation and obedience while simultaneously doing something that runs against the law.

At a press conference in Parliament House on November 25, 2025, the Committee invited stakeholders to share their views on the agreement as part of efforts to ensure extensive engagement before submitting a report to plenary. Dauda said the committee is not in a hurry to pass without taking the views of the public on board, stressing that the committee will not ratify until extensive engagement with critical stakeholders in Ghana and beyond has been completed.

He expressed hope that the sector minister would present an amendment to the law to specify the royalty rate, which would apply to all mining companies, ensuring fairness and consistency. Dauda said Ghana stands to gain greatly from the agreement backed by law, explaining that whilst lithium or the company mining lithium would be paying 10 percent or whatever percentage the minister would propose, the other mining companies would also pay the same rate.

Critics, including some members of the Minority in Parliament and civil society groups, have condemned the renegotiated deal as detrimental to national interest. They argue that a five percent royalty undercuts Ghana’s leverage in what is rapidly becoming a high value global mineral market.

On November 26, 2025, the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament announced it is reviewing the deal and urged that the law be amended if a higher rate is to be legally enforceable. Dauda clarified that while many members of the public and industry stakeholders support raising the rate to 10 percent, Parliament cannot impose such a figure without first updating the law.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah laid the renegotiated lithium lease agreement before Parliament for ratification in accordance with Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution. Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, he explained that the renegotiation was necessary due to the sharp decline in global lithium prices.

Atlantic Lithium, through its Ghanaian subsidiary Barari DV Ghana Limited, received the initial Mining Lease for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in October 2023. The lease was formally submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and referred to the Select Committee on Lands, Forestry and Mines for review and recommendation in November 2025.

In November 2025, Atlantic Lithium reportedly laid off over 100 workers due to ratification delays, reducing its workforce from 167 to 62. The company, which is listed on the AIM, ASX and GSE exchanges, requires parliamentary ratification as the final regulatory hurdle to unlock crucial financing and offtake arrangements necessary for the project to proceed to a Final Investment Decision.

Piedmont Lithium Inc., a strategic partner, has committed 70 million United States dollars towards the project and holds an offtake agreement for 50 percent of Ewoyaa’s production. The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) holds a significant equity stake in the project.

The debate over the lithium agreement highlights tensions between enforcement of existing mining legislation, economic considerations in securing better terms for Ghana, and legal constraints that prevent Parliament from imposing royalty rates not specified in law. Stakeholders across the political spectrum have called for a comprehensive review that balances legal compliance with maximizing national benefits from critical mineral resources.