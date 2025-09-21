Economist Criticizes Slow Bank Response to Policy Rate Cuts

Leading economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has criticized Ghana’s commercial banks for their sluggish response to aggressive monetary policy easing, arguing that lending rates remain uncompetitively high despite the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) dramatic 550 basis point reduction in the policy rate this year.

Speaking to The High Street Journal, the economist and political risk analyst highlighted a concerning disconnect between central bank policy adjustments and commercial lending practices that could undermine Ghana’s economic recovery efforts.

The Bank of Ghana slashed its policy rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent from 25 percent on September 17, 2025, marking the second major rate cut this year as part of what represents the lowest policy rate level since 2019.

According to Dr. Acheampong’s analysis, the central bank has delivered a cumulative 550 basis point reduction from 27 percent in January 2025 to the current 21.5 percent, creating substantial room for commercial banks to reduce borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Money market rates have responded dramatically to the policy easing cycle, with interbank lending rates falling to approximately 23 percent in August from peaks above 30 percent in 2024, demonstrating that wholesale funding costs have declined significantly.

Treasury bill yields have experienced even more dramatic corrections, with the 91-day bill collapsing from 30 percent in December 2024 to 10.3 percent in August 2025, representing a massive 19.7 percentage point decline that reflects improved government fiscal conditions and reduced inflation expectations.

Historical data shows that Ghana’s 91-day Treasury Bill rate stood at 27.73 percent in December 2024, confirming the magnitude of the decline that has occurred across government securities markets throughout 2025.

Dr. Acheampong noted that longer-term government bond yields have similarly collapsed, trading around 15-16 percent compared with 26 percent at the beginning of 2025, indicating broad-based improvement in Ghana’s debt market conditions.

However, commercial bank lending rates have proven more resistant to adjustment, declining to approximately 24 percent in August 2025 from 30 percent a year earlier, a pace that the economist considers insufficient given the scale of policy rate reductions.

The persistence of elevated lending rates despite dramatically lower funding costs suggests that banks may be prioritizing profit margins over supporting broader economic growth through increased credit availability.

Dr. Acheampong emphasized that accelerated lending rate adjustments could unlock investment opportunities, stimulate job creation, and reduce cost-of-living pressures for consumers and businesses still recovering from recent economic shocks.

The analysis indicates that the central bank has fulfilled its monetary policy mandate by creating appropriate conditions for lower borrowing costs, placing responsibility on commercial banks to transmit these benefits to the real economy.

Ghana’s banking sector has historically maintained relatively wide spreads between deposit and lending rates, a practice that generates substantial profits but may limit credit access during periods when economic stimulus is most needed.

The economist’s criticism comes amid growing pressure on banks to support economic recovery efforts, particularly as the government seeks to rebuild investor confidence and stimulate private sector investment following recent macroeconomic stabilization efforts.

Lower lending rates would provide crucial support for small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of Ghana’s economy but often struggle to access affordable credit for expansion and operational needs.

The sluggish adjustment in commercial lending rates could also undermine the effectiveness of the central bank’s expansionary monetary policy stance, potentially limiting the intended economic stimulus effects.

Dr. Acheampong’s analysis suggests that Ghana’s lending rates remain uncompetitive within the West African subregion, potentially hampering the country’s ability to attract investment and support sustainable economic growth.

The disconnect between policy rates and commercial lending practices highlights broader challenges in monetary policy transmission mechanisms that many emerging economies experience when attempting to stimulate economic activity through interest rate adjustments.

Continued monitoring of banking sector responses to policy easing will be crucial for assessing whether additional measures may be necessary to ensure that monetary policy benefits reach businesses and consumers effectively.