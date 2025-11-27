Economist Criticizes NDC Over Zipline Narrative Amid Service Suspension

Dr. Frank Bannor, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), has faulted the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he describes as an embarrassing and misleading narrative about the work of medical drone delivery company Zipline. The criticism comes as the company suspends operations at three distribution centers due to unpaid government bills.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 27, 2025, Dr. Bannor expressed concern after sections of the NDC questioned the relevance of Zipline by claiming the service delivers condoms instead of essential medicines. He said such comments reflected poorly on the level of national discourse and undermine Ghana’s seriousness in the global development space.

Dr. Bannor noted that Zipline remained a critical component of the country’s emergency health response system, particularly for hard to reach communities that rely on drone deliveries for urgent medical supplies. He emphasized that the NDC must avoid trivializing national policies and technological innovations that support public welfare, arguing that responsible communication is essential when discussing interventions that save lives and promote efficiency in public service delivery.

According to him, Ghana risks diminishing its credibility when key national conversations are overshadowed by exaggerated or unfounded claims. He urged political actors, particularly the NDC, to elevate the quality of their engagements and focus on issues that advance development.

Zipline Ghana has disclosed that it is in discussions with the government to recover outstanding payments exceeding GH¢174 million for 2025. Daniel Kwaku Merki, Zipline Country Director, announced in a letter to the Ministry of Health that the company will suspend operations at three distribution centers effective Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The affected centers include Anum serving Volta, Eastern and Afram Plains regions; Sefwi Wiawso covering Western North, Central and Western corridor; and Kete Krachi serving Oti and Afram Plains. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Western North Region directed all district health facilities to prepare for the temporary suspension.

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Health Committee and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, told Parliament during the 2026 Budget debate on Tuesday that the government owed the centers GH¢175 million. The debt has crippled the centers’ ability to continue supplying blood products and essential medicines to remote communities, he said.

Merki expressed optimism about reaching a resolution, stating that Zipline aims to maintain a financially sustainable operation which requires partnership with the government to support its healthcare mandate.

Since 2019, Zipline has delivered over 800,000 shipments, including more than eight million medical products, 17 million vaccine doses, and 23,000 units of blood to health facilities nationwide. Independent studies have shown significant impact including a 56.4 percent reduction in maternal mortality in Zipline served facilities, 60 percent reduction in medical stock outs, and 13 to 37 percentage point increases in immunization rates.

However, Professor Titus Beyuo, Member of Parliament for Lambussie, raised concerns over the effectiveness of Zipline’s drone delivery services, saying the company is performing less than one percent of its core mandate. He explained that Zipline was initially introduced with assurances that it would operate without relying on public funds and deliver critical supplies such as blood and vaccines to hard to reach areas.

A review conducted by the Health Ministry under the current government found that only 12 percent of facilities served by Zipline were in hard to reach areas. Professor Beyuo noted that Zipline was supposed to rely on corporate partnerships to deliver essential commodities but became a government funded contract with a fixed payment structure.

While on suspension, the Zipline Anum team will work directly with Regional Medical Stores and Cold Rooms to facilitate the safe return of medical stock currently in the warehouse. The team will remain on standby to support notification of all affected health facilities to aid their planning and minimize disruptions to essential services.

Zipline stated that the suspension is a necessary step to ensure long term sustainability of operations and is not a retreat from its mission. The company remains fully engaged with the Ministry of Health and is hopeful for a positive resolution that will enable resumption of full operations if circumstances permit.