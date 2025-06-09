Economist Credits Global Oil Surplus for Ghana’s Falling Fuel Prices 

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, states that the recent decline in Ghana’s fuel prices results from increased global oil production, not effective domestic economic policy.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi made these remarks on social media reacting to the price changes.

“One thing is clear: the recent fall in fuel prices in Ghana is not the result of competent domestic economic policy. Far from it,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi wrote. He attributes the decrease to actions by oil-producing nations and their allies.

“According to The Economist, oil-producing countries and their allies have ramped up production, adding the equivalent of 1.2% of global demand. Naturally, this has triggered a significant drop in global oil and fuel prices. Ghana is merely riding that wave,” he explained.

While acknowledging the relief lower prices provide, Dr. Nyame-Baafi argues responsible governance during favourable global conditions requires saving and investment to build economic resilience. “Any serious government knows that when the global economic tide turns in your favour, the responsible course of action is to invest and save. That’s how you build buffers for tougher times,” he advised.

He contends the government is instead depleting potential reserves to maintain an artificial exchange rate driven by short-term political motives. He linked this to financial market concerns, noting, “Meanwhile, Treasury bill auctions are undersubscribed, a direct result of the misalignment between T-bill rates, inflation, and the Monetary Policy Rate.”

Dr. Nyame-Baafi characterized this approach as economically irresponsible. “This is the economic equivalent of the prodigal son: squandering abundance, only to return in desperation when the tide turns,” he stated.

He concluded with concern about future economic stability: “If this is how Ghana manages good times, we should all be deeply concerned about how it will survive the next downturn.”

The critique comes as Ghana continues negotiations with international creditors under an IMF programme, facing persistent scrutiny over its fiscal management strategies.