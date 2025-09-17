Economist Condemns Mahama’s Galamsey Stance as Failing to Grasp Crisis

An economics lecturer has questioned President John Dramani Mahama’s resolve in combating illegal mining, suggesting the administration prioritizes revenue generation over environmental protection as Ghana grapples with escalating ecological damage from galamsey operations.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu from Pentecost University expressed disappointment with the president’s current approach to illegal mining, contrasting it with Mahama’s more aggressive stance during his time in opposition. The criticism comes as civil society groups have called on President Mahama to reaffirm his dedication to tackling the escalating galamsey crisis and protest movements prepare demonstrations against the government’s handling of illegal mining.

Speaking to The High Street Journal, Dr. Appiah Konadu questioned the apparent policy reversal from the president’s previous calls for emergency measures. During his opposition years, Mahama advocated for declaring a state of emergency on galamsey and implementing comprehensive bans on mining near water bodies.

“When you were in opposition, you told us that we have to declare a state of emergency on galamsey and also ban mining within a certain radius close to water bodies,” the economist stated, highlighting what he perceives as inconsistent leadership on the issue.

The administration has defended its record, with government communications officials rejecting claims that illegal mining has worsened since President Mahama took office. President Mahama has stated that no licenses have been issued to companies for mining in forest reserves since January 2025, while government task forces continue operations against illegal miners.

However, President Mahama has acknowledged that tackling galamsey requires sustained effort, stating he “never believed the fight against illegal mining could be won in just four months” during a May Day address.

Environmental advocates argue that Ghana faces an unprecedented ecological emergency. Illegal and small-scale mining operations continue contaminating the country’s rivers and soil, with mercury pollution affecting agricultural productivity in key regions including Western, Ashanti, and Eastern Ghana.

Dr. Appiah Konadu emphasized that the crisis transcends environmental concerns, representing an existential threat to communities and future generations. He argued that contaminated water sources and degraded farmlands pose immediate risks to public health and food security.

The government has announced comprehensive initiatives including new permit regimes for excavator imports and improved tracking of heavy-duty mining equipment to address the crisis. These measures represent part of broader efforts to formalize small-scale mining while eliminating destructive practices.

Environmental scientists have warned that unchecked illegal mining could force Ghana to import drinking water within years, as mercury contamination spreads through river systems. The urgency of the situation has prompted renewed calls from various quarters for more decisive government action.

The debate over galamsey policy reflects broader tensions between immediate economic pressures and long-term environmental sustainability. As Ghana continues balancing development needs with conservation imperatives, the effectiveness of current anti-galamsey strategies remains under intense scrutiny from academics, activists, and affected communities.

The president’s approach to illegal mining will likely face continued evaluation as environmental degradation persists and public pressure for solutions intensifies across affected regions.