Economic Think Tank to Unveil Budget Analysis Thursday

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) will present a comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy at a press conference scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra. The event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., aims to provide independent scrutiny of the fiscal framework Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented to Parliament on November 13.

The press conference will proceed under the theme “The 2026 Budget: Ambitions, Pressures, and Possible Pitfalls.” According to the institute, the assessment will examine critical components of the government’s economic roadmap for the coming year, providing analysis designed to inform public debate and policy development.

IERPP has assembled a panel of senior economists and policy analysts to lead the presentation. Professor Isaac Boadi, Executive Director of IERPP and Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, will participate alongside Dr. Frank Bannor, Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, and Dr. George Domfe. All four panelists have established reputations in Ghana’s economic policy space and have previously conducted detailed evaluations of government fiscal statements.

The institute plans to analyze multiple dimensions of the budget framework. Topics include macroeconomic performance projections, fiscal developments, revenue and expenditure measures, real sector performance indicators, monetary policy and financial sector stability, energy sector developments and associated fiscal risks, as well as sectoral allocations covering education, health, agriculture, roads, and other priority ministries.

Additional focus areas include infrastructure and capital projects, social protection and youth development programmes, digitalization initiatives and public sector reforms, and the government’s stated priorities for the 2026 financial year. The panel will also examine potential risks and pressures that may affect successful implementation of the budget.

IERPP has positioned itself as a consistent voice for transparent and accountable economic governance. The institute has previously issued detailed critiques of government fiscal policy, including analyses of the 2025 Budget and the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Review. In July 2025, Professor Boadi described the Mid-Year Budget as contradictory and technically unsound, arguing that the government claimed no need to revise macroeconomic targets while quietly adjusting revenue and expenditure estimates.

Dr. Bannor has raised concerns about rising domestic debt servicing pressures, warning that interest payments on domestic debt remain the second highest item on government expenditure. The institute also warned earlier in 2025 that proposed tax reforms could create a revenue shortfall between GH¢5.5 billion and GH¢7.1 billion, urging the government to implement compensatory fiscal measures to maintain financial stability.

The upcoming review comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s economy. The 2026 Budget targets economic growth of 5.4 percent, inflation below 9 percent, and an overall fiscal deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP on a commitment basis. The budget allocates GH¢302.5 billion in total expenditure while projecting revenue and grants of GH¢268.1 billion.

Major policy initiatives in the budget include the Big Push Infrastructure Programme valued at US$10 billion over multiple years, the abolition of the COVID levy expected to return GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses, and a reduction in Value Added Tax from 21.9 percent to 20 percent. The government also proposes establishing specialized economic zones and implementing reforms designed to improve business competitiveness and attract foreign investment.

Dr. George Domfe, a Senior Research Fellow at IERPP and the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana, has previously cautioned against complacency over Ghana’s recent economic performance, warning that structural vulnerabilities persist despite short term improvements. His participation suggests the Thursday assessment will examine whether the 2026 Budget addresses these underlying challenges or primarily focuses on maintaining current stability.

The institute states the press conference aligns with its mission to promote fact-driven and transparent economic governance. By subjecting the budget to rigorous nonpartisan scrutiny, IERPP aims to help the public understand government policy intentions while highlighting areas requiring attention, adjustment, or further national debate.

Media houses across the country may attend the event, with the institute planning to stream the full proceedings live on all major social media platforms to ensure nationwide access. The objective is to stimulate informed discussion around Ghana’s economic outlook for 2026 and contribute to the broader national conversation on sustainable development under the current administration.

The press conference represents the latest in IERPP’s ongoing engagement with government economic policy. The institute’s previous interventions have influenced public discourse on fiscal management, debt sustainability, revenue mobilization strategies, and social sector spending. Its assessments typically combine technical economic analysis with policy recommendations aimed at strengthening Ghana’s fiscal framework and protecting vulnerable populations.

Thursday’s event will provide stakeholders including business leaders, development partners, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens with an independent perspective on the government’s economic plans. The panel’s analysis may address questions about the budget’s feasibility, identify potential implementation challenges, and suggest alternative approaches where the institute perceives gaps or weaknesses in the proposed framework.