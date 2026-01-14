Economic Stability Opening Room for Business Growth

The ongoing economic stabilisation is beginning to restore confidence among businesses and investors, creating renewed space for small and medium-sized enterprises to plan, expand and create jobs, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has said.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of an annual appreciation dinner organised by Yadaba Communications in Accra, Ms. Bampoe Addo said early signs of macroeconomic improvement under the current administration were helping to reset the business environment after a prolonged period of strain.

She pointed to easing inflationary pressures, which fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025 from 54.1 percent in 2022, improving fiscal discipline and rising public confidence as indicators that conditions were gradually becoming more supportive for enterprises. These developments, she noted, were critical for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking stability to make longer term decisions.

Economic stability fosters trust, she explained. It reassures businesses that planning, expansion and job creation are once again possible, and it strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors as co-drivers of growth.

The Deputy Chief of Staff described small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as central to Ghana’s recovery, noting that while such firms account for over 80 percent of private sector employment, many struggle less because of weak ideas or capacity than because of limited opportunity. According to her, access to trust, visibility and scope remains a decisive constraint for many local firms.

Ms. Bampoe Addo also highlighted the growing importance of the communications, media and digital sector in the economy, describing strategic communication as an enabling infrastructure rather than a peripheral function. She noted that government initiatives, including expanded digital infrastructure, skills development programmes and support for technology enabled enterprises, were intended to strengthen Ghana’s digital economy and creative ecosystem.

The government, particularly through the Ministry of Communications, Digital and Technological Innovations, has rolled out initiatives that directly support the growth of such firms because we know that communication relies on infrastructure, she said.

Ms. Bampoe Addo encouraged businesses such as Yadaba Communications and their peers to innovate responsibly, adopt emerging technologies and explore partnerships that align public and private interests. She also challenged corporate and institutional clients to deepen relationships with local firms by expanding the scope of work entrusted to them.

The appreciation dinner was graced by several dignitaries, including Edmond Kombat, Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Professor Douglas Boateng, Founder of PanAvest International and Partners, William Selassy Adjadogo, Managing Editor of Business and Financial Times (B&FT), and David Gowu, Executive Director of Business Outsourcing Services Association (BOSAG).

Others were clients, journalists, partners and staff of Yadaba Communications, an indigenous communications and media management firm that works across public relations, media engagement, content development and strategic communications advisory. Founded as a small specialist outfit, the firm has gradually expanded its client base across the financial, corporate, non-profit and institutional sectors.

Welcoming guests, the Board Chairman of Yadaba Communications, Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, reflected on the firm’s growth from a modest operation into a broader stakeholder platform. He said the annual appreciation dinner itself had evolved from a small gathering in early 2023 into a larger event involving roughly 150 participants, in what he described as a reflection of the widening scope of the company’s relationships.

Mr. Thompson used the occasion to stress the standards required of businesses operating in an increasingly competitive environment. He urged companies to remain relentlessly customer focused, attentive to detail and open to the disciplined use of technology, arguing that professionalism and consistency left no room for excuses.

According to him, the sustainability of local enterprises depends not only on opportunity but on their willingness to meet rising expectations from clients and partners. Growth has to be earned, he said, adding that credibility is built through delivery rather than claims.

In communications today, detail is strategy. If you miss the small things, you lose credibility as clients are no longer impressed by noise. They want clarity, speed and consistency, he noted.

The evening also featured the official launch of Nvame, a general consultancy and business development firm. Presenting the platform, Nvame’s chief executive officer, Marcia Kafui Akutor, said the consultancy was designed to contribute to more rigorous documentation and telling of African and Ghanaian stories, particularly in business, policy and public life.

Ms. Akutor argued that while Africa generates significant economic and social activity, much of it remains under documented or poorly contextualised, limiting understanding both within the continent and beyond. Nvame, she said, seeks to address this gap by providing structured, credible and locally grounded narratives.

For too long, Africa’s stories have been told without us. Nvame is about reclaiming that voice and preserving it for the future, she noted.