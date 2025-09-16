Economic Stability Must Translate to Jobs, Economist Warns Government

A leading economist has challenged President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to accelerate job creation efforts, warning that Ghana’s impressive macroeconomic recovery risks becoming meaningless without employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu of Academic City University acknowledged the government’s success in steering Ghana from economic crisis to stability over the past eight months, but emphasized that time is running out to address the nation’s persistent youth unemployment challenge.

Ghana’s inflation rate has declined dramatically from 28 percent in December 2024 to 11.5 percent in August 2025, while the cedi has remained relatively stable compared to the previous year’s volatility. These achievements have earned widespread recognition for the administration’s economic management capabilities.

However, Ghana’s overall unemployment rate stands at 13.6 percent as of late 2024, with youth unemployment remaining significantly higher at approximately 34 percent according to Ghana Statistical Service data. This disparity highlights the disconnect between macroeconomic progress and ground-level employment realities.

Dr. Konadu expressed concern about the slow implementation of government job creation initiatives, including the Big Push programme, the Agriculture for Economic Transformation project, and the Work and Get initiative. Despite their potential for employment generation, these programs have yet to demonstrate tangible results eight months into the administration.

The economist’s assessment reflects broader anxieties about whether Ghana’s economic stabilization will translate into improved living standards for ordinary citizens. While inflation control and currency stability provide essential foundations for growth, they do not automatically generate the employment opportunities desperately needed by Ghana’s youth population.

The timing of these concerns proves particularly significant as Ghana approaches the middle period of President Mahama’s four-year term. Political analysts note that employment creation typically requires longer implementation timelines than macroeconomic stabilization measures, making immediate action crucial for achieving meaningful results before the next electoral cycle.

Ghana’s youth unemployment crisis presents both economic and security implications for national development. High unemployment rates among educated young people have historically contributed to social tensions and emigration pressures, potentially undermining the benefits of economic stability.

The government’s job creation programs face implementation challenges including bureaucratic delays, funding constraints, and coordination difficulties across multiple ministries and agencies. These obstacles require urgent attention to prevent further delays in program rollout and impact delivery.

Academic City University, where Dr. Konadu serves as an economist, represents one of Ghana’s leading private institutions focusing on technology and business education. The university’s perspective on employment challenges carries particular weight given its direct engagement with graduate employment outcomes.

The economist’s call for accelerated action aligns with growing public expectations that economic recovery should produce visible improvements in employment opportunities. Citizens who supported the administration based on promises of job creation are beginning to express impatience with the pace of progress.

International development partners, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, have consistently emphasized the importance of translating macroeconomic stability into inclusive growth that creates employment opportunities. Ghana’s success in meeting these expectations could influence future development assistance and investment flows.

The Agriculture for Economic Transformation project, mentioned by Dr. Konadu, represents a significant opportunity for rural employment generation. However, effective implementation requires substantial coordination between agricultural extension services, financial institutions, and private sector partners.

Similarly, the Work and Get initiative aims to provide immediate employment opportunities for young people through public works programs. The success of such initiatives depends on efficient project identification, funding allocation, and community engagement across Ghana’s diverse regions.

The Big Push programme represents the administration’s most ambitious industrial development initiative, targeting job creation through manufacturing sector growth. However, industrial development typically requires longer gestation periods and substantial infrastructure investments.

Dr. Konadu’s warning about losing “both time and trust” reflects the political reality that economic achievements alone may not satisfy voter expectations if unemployment remains high. This dynamic creates pressure for immediate action on employment generation.

The economist’s assessment underscores the critical importance of the next twelve months in determining whether Ghana’s economic recovery will be remembered as a comprehensive success or a partial achievement that failed to address fundamental challenges.

As Ghana continues building on its macroeconomic stability foundation, the government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate that recovery benefits extend beyond statistical indicators to tangible improvements in citizens’ employment prospects and living standards.