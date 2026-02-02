Economic Recovery Was Charted Before We Left Office, Akufo-Addo Claims

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed the current economic recovery to policies his administration introduced before exiting office following the 2024 general elections.

He emphasised that the necessary policies to stabilize and reposition the economy are bearing fruit. Mr Akufo-Addo made the statement while addressing a gathering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and delegates following Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as the party’s flagbearer on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The former President highlighted several initiatives his government implemented, including successful debt restructuring efforts, fiscal consolidation measures under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme, and structural reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.

During his tenure, the government achieved significant debt restructuring that included agreements with commercial bondholders and external bilateral creditors. The domestic debt restructuring lowered coupon rates from an average of 21 percent to nine percent and extended maturities, achieving a participation rate of approximately 95 percent.

The administration also secured successful negotiations with external bilateral creditors that resulted in cash flow relief of approximately 2.8 billion United States dollars. This relief, spanning from 2023 to 2026, allowed the government to reallocate funds towards critical infrastructure and development projects that had been stalled due to financial constraints.

Ghana’s economy recorded growth of 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the IMF forecast of 3.1 percent. The growth was driven by a 6.8 percent expansion in the industrial sector and a 4.1 percent increase in the agricultural sector, demonstrating the effectiveness of economic policies implemented during that period.

The economy maintained momentum through 2024, with third quarter growth reaching 7.2 percent. By late 2025, provisional data indicated real gross domestic product growth of 5.5 percent in the third quarter, while inflation had declined to single digits for the first time in four years.

Under the new administration led by President John Dramani Mahama, who assumed office in January 2025, the economy has continued to show resilience. Inflation fell to 5.4 percent by the end of 2025, while foreign reserves strengthened to 13.8 billion United States dollars.

The Akufo-Addo administration had emphasized programmes such as the Ghana CARES Obaatampa Programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, and One District One Factory as cornerstones of the economic revival strategy. These initiatives were designed to support commercial farming, build light manufacturing capacity, develop engineering and information technology industries, accelerate digitalization, and create jobs for young people.

Political observers note that debates over economic stewardship will likely feature prominently as the NPP prepares to challenge the governing National Democratic Congress in the 2028 general elections under Dr Bawumia’s leadership.