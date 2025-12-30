Econometric Study Confirms Ghana Gold Purchases Follow Policy Not Price Speculation

Fresh econometric analysis by economist Dr. Theo Acheampong provides evidence based answers to whether Ghana is opportunistically purchasing gold due to surging prices or following a consistent policy programme. The research, based on nearly three years of official Bank of Ghana (BoG) data, concludes that reserve accumulation follows programmatic decisions rather than reactive price driven strategies.

Gold prices currently hover around $2,650 per troy ounce, having reached historic highs during 2024 and 2025. Many observers believe these elevated prices fuel both Ghana’s export surge and the illegal mining crisis, as the precious metal business becomes more profitable than ever. Critics have accused the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) of purchasing gold from illegal miners, allegedly increasing exports and earnings while being complicit in environmental destruction.

Dr. Acheampong’s statistical analysis reveals that while gold prices and Ghana’s reserve holdings show strong correlation over time, this relationship proves misleading. Both series simply trend upward together over the sample period, with correlation reaching 0.92. However, this strong positive relationship in absolute levels is dominated by the shared time trend rather than causal connection between price movements and buying decisions.

The economist explained that at first glance, numbers seem to support the notion that Ghana buys more gold when prices rise. Over time, gold prices and Ghana’s reserves have both increased, showing apparent connection. But this merely reflects that Ghana has been steadily building reserves while global prices have also risen, not that price increases drive sudden buying decisions.

When analysis focuses on month to month movements, the story changes dramatically. Correlation becomes negative at minus 0.38 when monthly changes are examined. In simple terms, during the short run, months with rising prices tend to be associated with smaller increases in holdings and vice versa. The explanatory power is modest, but the sign is consistently negative.

Dr. Acheampong went further by removing long term trends to focus only on unusual movements. After detrending by stripping out linear time trends, the correlation of detrended residuals drops sharply to minus 0.64. This means that relative to their own trends, price spikes do not coincide with extra accumulation of holdings. If anything, deviations move in opposite directions.

This evidence contradicts allegations that government, through GoldBod, is being opportunistic with high gold prices. In months when gold prices jump, Ghana does not rush to buy more gold. Reserve accumulation often slows slightly during price spikes, showing the country is not reacting impulsively to market excitement or short term gains.

Short term gold price changes do not meaningfully explain how much gold Ghana adds to its reserves, according to the analysis. The country’s accumulation of reserves is controlled by policy decisions rather than market developments. Over the long run, higher gold prices naturally increase the value of reserves. That is normal and unavoidable. But the actual act of buying gold follows a steady programme, not price driven reactions.

Dr. Acheampong concluded that available BoG data does not support what he describes as a pro cyclical or price driven accumulation narrative. The various analyses show a negative relationship, suggesting that reserve holdings growth is more driven by programmes and policies. He characterized this as a good thing, arguing that gold reserve accumulation should be programme driven and smooth rather than reacting mechanically or opportunistically to monthly price swings.

The economist, who serves as Vice President of policy think tank ImaniAfrica, emphasized that for a Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) whose primary objective is to support the cedi, such a smooth programme driven accumulation path is generally desirable. It is consistent with the Bank of Ghana’s stated intent to use domestic gold purchases to augment foreign exchange reserves, diversify the reserves portfolio, and foster confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

Gold reserves specifically have surged nearly 39 percent over the past year, climbing from 25.97 tonnes in August 2024 to 36.02 tonnes by August 2025, according to central bank data. Valued at $3.17 billion, these holdings reflect both sustained gold purchase programmes and surging global bullion prices. Trading Economics data shows reserves increased to 32.99 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025 from 31.01 tonnes in the first quarter.

The timing appears critical as recent cedi appreciation has been attributed to deliberate domestic policy measures rather than external influences. Dr. Acheampong has consistently warned that currency stability requires sustained fiscal discipline. He previously cautioned that cedi gains could prove temporary without disciplined policy action, emphasizing structural economic reforms beyond reserve accumulation.

The cedi appreciated more than 50 percent against major trading currencies between January and May 2025, trading at 11.85 cedis to the US dollar by May. This represents the first time the cedi has appreciated since 2007. Dr. Acheampong emphasized that these cushions are important in sending the correct signals for foreign exchange market stability and should the need arise for central bank intervention, as well as balance of payment resilience.

The latest figures coincide with Ghana’s trade surplus reaching $6.2 billion in the first eight months of 2025, driven primarily by gold and cocoa exports. Industry analysts suggest this positions Ghana favorably amid global economic uncertainties while providing breathing space for fiscal policy implementation. Gold reserves have increased by more than 200 percent compared to December 2022, demonstrating systematic diversification away from traditional foreign currency holdings.

Dr. Acheampong’s analysis comes amid intensifying debate over GoldBod’s financial performance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed in its fifth review report that operational costs from GoldBod alongside trading shortfalls drove losses under the Gold for Reserves programme to $214 million within the first nine months of 2025. The Fund characterized this development as a potential threat to economic stability.

However, the economist’s research suggests the focus on operational losses may miss the broader strategic picture. If the programme is successfully achieving its macroeconomic stabilization objectives through systematic reserve accumulation rather than speculative trading, then operational costs should be evaluated within that context rather than in isolation.

The BoG’s gold accumulation strategy represents a significant shift from previous reserve management approaches. The central bank now prioritizes diversification beyond traditional foreign currency holdings, recognizing that gold provides a hedge against currency volatility and inflation. The systematic approach identified in Dr. Acheampong’s analysis aligns with best practices in central bank reserve management.

Critics argue that while systematic accumulation may be preferable to opportunistic trading, questions remain about the operational efficiency of GoldBod and whether the same reserve building objectives could be achieved at lower cost. The involvement of private intermediaries like Bawa Rock Limited in aggregation raises concerns about transparency, competition, and whether monopolistic arrangements inflate costs unnecessarily.

Environmental advocates maintain that regardless of whether gold purchases follow policy or prices, GoldBod must implement robust sourcing verification to prevent state sanctioned laundering of gold from illegal mining operations. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) traceability standards require comprehensive due diligence ensuring gold originates from legitimate, environmentally responsible operations.

Dr. Acheampong, who holds a PhD in petroleum economics and an MSc in petroleum, energy economics and finance from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, has extensive consultancy experience working with governments and international institutions in developing countries. His expertise includes regulatory and commercial issues within extractive industries, fiscal regime modeling, and macroeconomic policy analysis.

The economist serves as a non resident fellow at various think tanks including Ghana’s ImaniAfrica and the Aberdeen Centre for Research in Energy Economics and Finance (ACREEF), Scotland. He is also a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), where he works on how the energy transition, natural resource governance, and global value chains affect Africa.

His analysis methodology employs standard econometric techniques used in central banking research globally. By examining relationships between variables at different frequencies and removing trend effects, the approach distinguishes between spurious correlation driven by common trends versus genuine causal relationships between price movements and policy responses.

The study’s findings have significant implications for ongoing parliamentary oversight efforts. If reserve accumulation truly follows programmatic guidelines rather than reactive price speculation, then scrutiny should focus on whether the programme design optimally serves Ghana’s macroeconomic objectives and whether operational costs are minimized through competitive procurement and efficient management.

Opposition legislators demanding investigation into GoldBod operations should examine whether the systematic accumulation path identified by Dr. Acheampong demonstrates sound policy execution or whether operational inefficiencies and lack of competition inflate costs beyond what programmatic reserve building should require. The economist’s research provides a framework for distinguishing policy effectiveness from operational efficiency.

Looking forward, maintaining Ghana’s gold reserve accumulation programme will require balancing systematic policy implementation with cost effectiveness, environmental protection, and transparency. Dr. Acheampong’s analysis suggests the government has successfully established a programme driven approach. The challenge now is ensuring that approach operates as efficiently and transparently as possible while achieving its macroeconomic stabilization objectives.