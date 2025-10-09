ECOMIG Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign In The Gambia

The ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), in partnership with the Gambia Defence and Security Forces, launched the Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign with a colourful ceremony on Friday, 3rd October 2025, in Banjul, The Gambia.

The campaign aims to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and promote the prevention of breast cancer among communities.

The event brought together senior dignitaries, service personnel, and members of the public. The Head of ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia, Her Excellency Miatta Lily French, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Other notable guests included the ECOMIG Deputy Force Commander, Colonel KH Okeniyi, Commander of the Republican National Guard, Brigadier General Yahya Drammeh, ECOMIG personnel, and representatives from various security institutions across The Gambia.

The day’s activities commenced with a spirited route march, symbolizing unity, discipline, and collective commitment to raising awareness on breast cancer. Participants marched through the streets of Banjul, drawing the attention of the public to the importance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

In her address, H.E. Miatta Lily French commended ECOMIG and its partners for their initiative in supporting public health through advocacy, stressing that awareness and early screening remain the strongest weapons in the fight against breast cancer.

She called for continued collaboration between security forces, civil society, and health institutions in tackling health challenges that affect the population.

Speaking on behalf of the Force Commander, the ECOMIG Deputy Force Commander noted that the launch of the Pink October campaign reflects ECOMIG’s ongoing commitment to civil-military cooperation and community support.

He highlighted that beyond its peacekeeping mandate, ECOMIG prioritizes humanitarian efforts that touch lives and build stronger bonds with host communities.

The program was marked by awareness talks and solidarity messages from health professionals. This year’s campaign was proudly supported by AFRICELL and Bel Aqua Company, who partnered with ECOMIG to make the event a success.

The Pink October campaign will continue throughout the month with sensitization programs, health screenings, and community engagements across the country, aimed at saving lives through awareness and early detection.