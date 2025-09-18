ECOMIG GHANCOY 9 Donated Blood At Essau Government Hospital

The Ghanaian Contingent of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG GHANCOY 9) is conducting a four-day blood donation exercise at Essau Government Hospital, Essau, Gambia, from September 15th to 18th, 2025. The initiative was spearheaded by Captain Albert Kwarteng Adjei, the Medical Officer of GHANCOY 9.

The exercise forms part of the contingent’s ongoing Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) efforts aimed at supporting local communities. The blood drive seeks to provide a vital lifeline for patients in urgent need of transfusions due to surgery, trauma, chronic illnesses, cancer treatments, and other medical emergencies. The donated blood will not only serve Essau Government Hospital but also benefit other health facilities in the region.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise, the Hospital Administrator, Mr. Almami Fofana,

commended ECOMIG GHANCOY 9 for their humanitarian gesture, describing the initiative as timely and impactful. “This support will go a long way in saving lives and strengthening our hospital’s capacity to respond to emergencies,” he said.

Captain Adjei reaffirmed GHANCOY 9’s commitment to deepening its bond with communities through practical humanitarian support. “Beyond our peacekeeping mandate, we believe in extending a helping hand where it matters most—saving lives,” he stated.

The four-day exercise is expected to significantly boost the hospital’s blood bank reserves,

ensuring greater readiness to respond to emergencies.