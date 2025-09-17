ECOMIG Conducts Joint Route March Ahead Of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Mission in The

Gambia (ECOMIG) organised a Joint Route March on Saturday, 13th September 2025, ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations on 1st October 2025. Led by the Nigerian Contingent (NIGCOY 10), the event marked the start of a series of activities to celebrate this historic occasion.

The Route March was organised by the Commanding Officer of NIGCOY 10, Lieutenant Colonel S.A. Agada, to foster collaboration and mutual understanding among ECOMIG contingents and the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF). It also aimed to enhance operational readiness, physical fitness, and resilience, while boosting the morale of troops within the mission area.

Participants in the exercise included troops from GHANCOY 9 (Ghanaian Contingent), SENBATT 8 (Senegalese Contingent), and the 1st Infantry Battalion of the Gambia Armed Forces.

The event was attended by senior mission leadership, including the ECOMIG Force Commander, Colonel Ndiagne Diouf, and the Deputy Force Commander, Colonel K.H. Okeniyi, along with Principal Staff Officers from Force Headquarters. The Commanding Officers of GHANCOY 9, SENBATT 8, and the 1st Infantry Battalion of the Gambia Armed Forces also took part in the exercise.

The Joint Route March underscored the importance of collaboration and cohesion among ECOMIG contingents and their Gambian counterparts, reaffirming their shared commitment to working together in fulfilling the Mission’s mandate.