Ecobank to pay first dividend since 2022

Ecobank shareholders approved a 40 million dollar dividend for 2025, the pan African lender’s first payout since 2022, at the group’s annual meeting in Lomé, Togo.

The decision came at the 38th annual general meeting of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) on June 3, where investors signed off on every resolution put before them. The dividend works out to 0.16 US cents, or $0.0016, a share, and ends a three year stretch in which the group held back distributions to rebuild its balance sheet.

The payout follows what the group has called a record year. ETI reported profit before tax of about 801 million dollars for 2025, up 21 percent on the prior year, with net revenue rising 17 percent to roughly 2.45 billion dollars. Its capital adequacy ratio stood near 16.7 percent, comfortably above the regulatory minimum, which gave the board the room to restart payments. The dividend is drawn from the parent company’s distributable profit of 114 million dollars for the year, with the remaining 74 million dollars moved to retained earnings.

Ecobank has framed the return to dividends as proof that its Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy, aimed at strengthening capital and asset quality, is now feeding through to shareholders. The group operates across more than 30 African countries and is listed in Accra, Lagos and on the regional BRVM exchange.

The meeting also reshaped the board. Shareholders renewed the mandates of chief executive Jeremy Awori, the Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development’s representative Dr George Agyekum, Simon Dornoo, Professor Enase Okonedo and Arise nominee Deepak Malik. They ratified the earlier appointment of Dr Ayo Adepoju as an executive director and elected Cathia Lawson Hall as a new director. Grant Thornton Togo was named substantive external auditor for one year, with Africa Audit Services Conseil appointed alternate auditor for five years.