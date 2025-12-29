Ecobank Signs Partnership with Bank of China to Boost Africa Trade Flows

Ecobank Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bank of China (Mauritius) Limited to deepen cooperation in trade, payments, and financial services supporting economic activity between China and Africa, the pan-African banking group announced December 22.

The memorandum builds on a partnership established in 2010 and follows renewed engagement earlier this year, including a visit by Ecobank Group’s leadership to Bank of China’s headquarters. Both institutions agreed to reinforce their relationship and work toward practical outcomes benefiting clients across their networks.

Under the agreement, Ecobank Group and Bank of China (Mauritius) will explore collaboration aligned with China-Africa Cooperation Forum objectives to strengthen trade finance and cross-border settlement. The banks will leverage their capabilities to support clients with Renminbi (RMB) solutions, providing African corporates, Chinese enterprises, and cross-border traders with more efficient settlement and financing options.

The partnership comes as China-Africa trade continues expanding rapidly. Bilateral trade reached $314.41 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, up 17.8 percent year on year and exceeding the $300 billion mark for the first time, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. Chinese exports to Africa rose 26.3 percent while imports from Africa increased 5.2 percent during the same period.

China has maintained its position as Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. However, the relationship reflects persistent trade imbalances, with Africa running a deficit exceeding $60 billion in recent years as it exports primarily raw materials while importing manufactured goods.

The two banks will share knowledge and technical expertise related to banking operations and financial sector developments to support sustainable economic growth. Both parties will explore opportunities to jointly structure syndicated loans and other financing solutions for projects involving Chinese stakeholders in African markets.

Jeremy Awori, chief executive officer of Ecobank Group, said the signing reflects the growing importance of China-Africa commerce and the need for reliable financial infrastructure. “China-Africa economic ties continue to expand, and our customers on both sides rely on efficient and transparent financial solutions,” he stated.

Awori emphasized the renewed partnership with Bank of China would help deliver concrete results in trade finance, payments, and Renminbi capabilities. “We look forward to integrating this cooperation across our network to better serve clients and strengthen the broader China-Africa economic corridor,” he added.

The memorandum provides for development of trade finance solutions and cross-border payment services, with particular focus on transactions denominated in the Renminbi. The initiative aims to give African and Chinese companies access to faster settlement mechanisms for international trade while improving security of financial flows.

China eliminated tariffs for dozens of African states with which it maintains diplomatic ties in 2024, expanding on previous policy that granted zero-tariff treatment to 33 African least developed countries. At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing, China announced intentions to remove all tariffs on exports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

The signing supports Ecobank Group’s broader strategy, alongside other recent partnerships, to reinforce Asia-Africa payments and trade corridors. The ultimate objective is expanding partnerships that advance financial integration and economic development across the continent.

Ecobank Group operates as the leading private pan-African financial services group with presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and China. The group employs over 14,000 people and offers consumer, commercial, corporate, and investment banking products to more than 32 million customers.

The partnership announcement follows increased scrutiny of financial flows between China and Africa. Some analysts warn the rapid expansion of Chinese exports to Africa, driven partly by United States tariffs redirecting trade flows, could deepen dependency and stifle local manufacturing.

However, proponents argue enhanced financial infrastructure and payment systems are essential to managing growing trade volumes efficiently. The agreement between Ecobank and Bank of China aims to address practical challenges facing businesses engaged in cross-border commerce, including currency conversion costs, settlement delays, and financing access.

African exports to China consist primarily of crude oil, agricultural products, and minerals including copper, cobalt, iron ore, gold, diamonds, and lithium. China exports machinery, electronics, textiles, vehicles, and increasingly solar panels to African markets, supporting infrastructure development and energy transitions.

Chinese investments have created over 1.1 million jobs across Africa in the past three years, according to some estimates. The economic relationship between China and Africa has expanded significantly over two decades through growing partnerships under various cooperation frameworks.