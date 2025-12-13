Ecobank Rewards over 10000 customers in festive promo

Ecobank Ghana has rewarded more than 10,000 customers under its flagship “5 Star Enjoyment Promo,” a festive-season initiative designed to appreciate customer loyalty and encourage smart banking habits.

The first draw was organized and held Friday, Dec. 13, by the Osu Branch of Ecobank, under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection of winners.

Speaking at the event, Regina Ofori, head of marketing and brands at Ecobank, said the promotion was created as a thank-you gesture to customers who have remained loyal to the bank throughout the year.

“This is our way of saying thank you to our customers for choosing Ecobank as their preferred financial partner,” Ofori said. “As we approach the end of the year, we wanted to give back in a meaningful way and share in the joy of the festive season.”

She explained that the 5 Star Enjoyment Promo is structured to reward over 10,000 customers nationwide through multiple prize categories tailored to everyday needs during the holidays.

Prizes include shopping and gift vouchers, fuel coupons for commuters, airtime, insurance packages and cash rewards. During the Osu draw, five customers won GH₵10,000 each, while 10 customers received GH₵5,000 each. Other cash prizes included GH₵2,500 and GH₵2,000 awards.

In one of the most notable reward categories, 500 customers received one-year insurance coverage valued at GH₵10,000 each.

“For me, that is one of the most exciting rewards,” Ofori said. “It gives customers peace of mind beyond just cash.”

The promo, which runs until Jan. 31, 2026, is open to both existing and new customers. According to Ofori, the Dec. 13 draw covered customers who transacted in November, with subsequent draws scheduled for January and February to reward December and January transactions.

“The opportunity is not lost if you’re not banking with us yet,” she said. “This is your boarding opportunity.”

Customers earn points by depositing in multiples of GH₵400, taking loans in multiples of GH₵4,000 or transacting digitally. Every four transactions on Ecobank’s digital platforms — including the Ecobank Mobile App, online banking, USSD and card services — unlock a point and a chance to win.

Jerry Siaw Lash, head of liabilities at Ecobank, said the promo aligns with customers’ lifestyles by offering flexible ways to participate.

“Whether you save, take a loan or simply use our digital platforms, you earn points,” Lash said. “All points are pooled, and winners are selected at random under NLA supervision.”

Kesewa Nyanor, head of direct banking, said the initiative also aims to deepen customer relationships and promote convenient banking channels beyond traditional branch visits.

“We want customers to know they don’t always have to walk into a branch,” Nyanor said. “You can bank on your phone, at an ATM or through agency banking and still enjoy rewards.”

She said that in addition to the insurance and cash prizes, 2,000 customers received airtime, while hundreds more won gift vouchers and fuel coupons.

Representing the National Lottery Authority, marketing executive Priscilla Akuamoah endorsed the process and confirmed the integrity of the draw.

“As regulators, we ensure that all entries are validated and that no staff or related parties are included,” Akuamoah said. “I can confidently say all winners selected today are a true and fair reflection of the promo.”

The full list of winners included five customers winning GH₵10,000 each; 10 customers winning GH₵5,000 each; 20 customers winning GH₵2,500 each; 25 customers winning GH₵2,000 each; 500 customers receiving one-year insurance cover worth GH₵10,000; 250 customers receiving gift vouchers; 250 customers receiving fuel coupons; and 2,000 customers receiving airtime.

Ecobank officials said additional draws will follow, encouraging customers to continue saving, transacting digitally and using the bank’s products well into the new year.

