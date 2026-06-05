Ecobank Resumes Dividends With US$40 Million Payout

Ecobank’s shareholders have approved a $40 million dividend for 2025, the pan African lender’s first payout since 2022, after a record year of profit endorsed at its meeting in Lomé.

The dividend, worth 0.16 US cents per share, marks the Group’s return to shareholder distributions following a three year pause. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), parent of the Ecobank Group, held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week in the Togolese capital.

Ecobank posted record profit before tax of $801 million for the year ended December 2025, up 21 percent on the previous year. Net revenues rose 17 percent to $2.45 billion, while pre provision, pre tax operating profit climbed 29 percent to $1.265 billion.

A capital adequacy ratio of 16.7 percent, about 420 basis points above the regulatory minimum, gave the bank room to resume payments. Its cost to income ratio improved to a record 48.3 percent, down from 52.8 percent a year earlier.

Shareholders also approved the audited accounts, returned sitting directors and appointed Cathia Lawson Hall to the board, backing the strategy set by management.

Board Chairman Papa Madiaw Ndiaye said the payout reflected the resilience of the Group’s pan African model and the discipline of its staff. He said the diversified model lets Ecobank pursue growth while weathering different economic cycles.

Chief Executive Jeremy Awori credited the Group’s Growth, Transformation and Returns (GTR) strategy, saying it is “transforming payments and trade across our 34 markets.”