Ecobank Launches Digital Centres for Deaf, Blind Students

Ecobank Ghana has commissioned ultramodern Digital Learning Centres at two schools as part of the 13th edition of Ecobank Day, demonstrating renewed commitment to removing barriers and promoting equitable education for students with disabilities.

The bank commissioned the centres at Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf in Adjei Kojo, Accra, and Bishop Sam Memorial Catholic Basic School in Takoradi last Saturday under the theme “Enabling Inclusive Learning for All.” The 2025 edition is particularly meaningful as it marks Ecobank’s 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of innovation and commitment to Africa’s development.

Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, announced that the bank is working to complete the 4 Garrison Educational Centre in Kumasi before year end and break ground for a similar centre at the Methodist School for the Blind in Wa, Upper West Region. Ecobank has committed GH¢2.2 million to make the projects in Accra and Wa a reality.

Speaking at the Tetteh Ocloo School event, Osei-Poku stated that as the bank brings its three year campaign “Transforming Africa through Education” to a close this year, it will have established six Digital Learning Centres and introduced some 5,968 children to digital and AI based skills between 2023 and 2025.

“Children with physical or learning challenges are too often overlooked, not because they lack potential, but because the world hasn’t always adapted to their needs and learning methods,” she said. “We are here to change the narrative this year. We are making sure that no child is left behind simply because they have different abilities or learning styles.”

Each centre was equipped with 26 computers and accessories, including furniture for students and tutors. Additionally, the bank provided a projector, inverter and free internet connectivity for three years, creating comprehensive digital learning environments designed for long term sustainability.

Isaac Arthur, headmaster of Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf, expressed optimism that the Digital Learning Centre will help students break barriers in communication, learning and participation. He described the commissioning as a manifestation of what’s possible when organizations like Ecobank partner with educational institutions that cater to special needs education, calling for more support from other corporate entities.

Gloria Ntim, Unit Head for Education for the Hearing Impaired at Ghana Education Service, speaking on behalf of the Special Education Division Director Helena Mensah, said the commissioning is a significant milestone in the collective commitment to promoting inclusive education for all learners, regardless of ability and background.

“By investing in the digital infrastructure of the school, the bank has demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of technology in bridging the learning gap and expanding access to quality education,” she stated, adding that Ecobank’s intervention aligns with GES’ goal of ensuring no child is left behind in the digital era.

Ernestina Appiah, Founder and CEO of Ghana Code Club, detailed tools incorporated into the package for the centre at Tetteh Ocloo School. For this centre, the organization is introducing sign language adapted coding visuals, hands on AI demonstrations and sensory based learning activities, allowing deaf learners to interact, build and create technology in ways that suit their learning styles.

She noted that the impacts of these digital centres go far beyond computer skills, envisioning they will nurture a generation of young innovators and problem solvers who can apply technology to address real life challenges from community development to entrepreneurship. Trainers will gain confidence to deliver inclusive digital lessons, while students will discover that technology is not something distant or foreign, but a tool for self expression, creativity and empowerment.

“For the deaf learners, these centres symbolize inclusion and visibility, a powerful message that their voices and ideas matter in Ghana’s digital future,” Appiah said.

The official sponsorship package includes a six month train the trainer series of workshops for both tutors and students, focusing on assistive digital learning kits, web development, animation, robotics and artificial intelligence. Ghana Code Club has trained over 120,000 children and equipped approximately 35,000 teachers since its founding in 2015, operating 19 centres across Ghana with focus on reaching girls and underserved communities.

King Promise, Ecobank Brand Ambassador and celebrated winner of the 2025 Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, graced Ecobank Day 2025 with his presence, delivering an inspiring solidarity message that uplifted attendees. In a remarkable display of generosity, he donated assorted items to the school and pledged to sponsor the school’s two top performing students at the next BECE examinations through senior high school and university.

Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, lauded Ecobank Ghana for the transformation but urged the school’s management to take good care of the computers to ensure their long lifespan and use them for their intended purposes.

The six schools that have benefited from Ecobank’s Digital Learning Centre initiative include Potters Village Orphanage in Dodowa, South Labone Girls Technical Institute in Accra, Bishop Sam Memorial Basic School in Takoradi, 4 Garrison School in Kumasi, Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf, and Methodist School for the Blind in Wa, representing a comprehensive approach to inclusive digital education.

Launched in October 2013, Ecobank Day has become the group’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, mobilizing employees, the Ecobank Foundation and partners around critical causes such as health, education and youth empowerment. The event is observed simultaneously across 33 African countries, aimed at improving lives in underserved communities.

Present at the commissioning ceremony were Thierry Mbimi, Executive Internal Auditor at Ecobank Group office in Lomé; Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, Tema West Municipal Director of Education; executives and staff of Ecobank Ghana and its three subsidiary companies, namely E-process International, EDC and Pan African Savings and Loans Company; Chairman of the School Management Committee, PTA representatives, Assembly Woman, community leaders and the management, staff and students of Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf.

The emphasis on assistive technologies and AI tools represents a shift in how corporate Ghana approaches educational philanthropy, moving beyond basic infrastructure toward specialized solutions that address specific learning needs. For students at Tetteh Ocloo and Methodist School for the Blind, these technologies could dramatically expand access to educational content that was previously difficult or impossible to engage with effectively.

Whether this model of sustained, technology focused intervention becomes a template for other corporate entities remains to be seen, but for the nearly 6,000 students who have benefited from Ecobank’s three year campaign, the impact is already tangible. They’re gaining skills that could position them competitively in an increasingly digital economy, despite physical challenges that have historically limited educational opportunities.