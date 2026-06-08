Ecobank Ghana Dividend Window Closes This Wednesday

Investors in Ecobank Ghana PLC (EGH) have until tomorrow to buy shares and still qualify for a proposed GH¢1.21 per share dividend, with the eligibility cutoff set for Wednesday, June 10.

EGH directors will table the dividend for the 2025 financial year at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholder approval. If passed, payment goes out on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

To qualify, a shareholder must appear in the register at close of business on Friday, June 12. Any investor buying EGH shares on or after Wednesday, June 10 will not be entitled to the payout — a cut-off that leaves today and Tuesday as the only remaining qualifying windows for new buyers.

The register closes from Monday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 16, both dates inclusive.

GCB Registrars issued the notice on June 5 from its head office on Thorpe Road in Accra.