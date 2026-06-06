Ecobank Ghana Deepens Fraud Fight Partnership With CID

Ecobank Ghana has pledged closer cooperation with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to fight fraud, after a courtesy visit to the unit’s leadership in Accra.

The bank paid the call on the head of the CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, to commend the partnership between the two institutions against fraud and other financial crimes.

Ecobank said the meeting offered a chance to deepen ties and explore stronger joint action against fraud and social engineering schemes that increasingly target customers and banks. The discussions centred on safer digital transactions and preventive measures to protect consumers and sustain confidence in Ghana’s financial system.

The bank argued that as financial crimes grow more complex, banks and law enforcement must work more closely together. Such cooperation, it said, strengthens trust, lifts customer confidence and builds resilience across the financial sector.

Ecobank added that both institutions share a commitment to tackling fraud through coordinated effort, intelligence sharing and public awareness that deters criminal activity. The bank reaffirmed its focus on customer centred services and said it would keep working with key stakeholders to secure the banking environment.

It described sustained collaboration with the police as one of the most effective ways to protect customers and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s fast growing digital finance landscape.