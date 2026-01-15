Ecobank Distributes GH₵1.5 Million to Customers

Ecobank Ghana handed out rewards worth GH₵1.5 million to 3,060 customers during the second monthly draw of its anniversary promotion held in Kasoa.

Yaa Kesewaa Nyanor, the bank’s head of direct banking, explained that the initiative was deliberately designed to meaningfully reward customers as Ecobank celebrates key milestones. The Ecobank Group marks 40 years of operations across Africa, while the Ghana subsidiary celebrates 35 years of serving the domestic market.

Nyanor addressed customers at the Kasoa event, emphasizing that the rewards program reflects appreciation for customer loyalty and engagement with digital banking services. She said the promotion acknowledges those who maintain active relationships with the bank through deposits, loans, and transactions via digital platforms.

The 5 Star Enjoyment Promo targets customers who deposit amounts in multiples of GH₵400, secure loans of GH₵4,000 or more, and complete at least four transactions through the Ecobank mobile application. Each qualifying activity earns points that enter customers into monthly draws.

According to Nyanor, a third and final draw will take place in February 2025, offering customers additional opportunities to receive rewards. She described the upcoming event as grand and highly rewarding, encouraging non-account holders to open accounts before the promotion concludes on January 31, 2026.

The second draw distributed prizes across eight categories. Five customers received GH₵10,000 each in the top category, while ten winners collected GH₵5,000 each in the second tier. Twenty customers won GH₵2,500 each, and 25 others received GH₵2,000 each.

The fifth category awarded 500 customers with one-year insurance coverage valued at up to GH₵10,000 per policy. Another 250 winners received Ecobank gift cards, while 250 others collected fuel cards. The remaining 2,000 customers in the eighth category won airtime vouchers providing up to four hours of talk time.

The promotion launched in December 2024 with an initial draw held at the Osu branch under National Lottery Authority (NLA) supervision. Regina Ofori, head of marketing and brands at Ecobank, stated at the first draw that the promotion was created as a thank-you gesture to customers who have remained loyal to the bank throughout the year.

The NLA validates all entries and ensures transparency in winner selection. Marketing executive Priscilla Akuamoah from the regulatory body confirmed that staff members and their relatives cannot participate, maintaining the integrity of the process.

The promo aims to reward a total of 10,000 customers across the three monthly draws. Customers accumulate points automatically when they perform qualifying activities, with digital transactions receiving particular emphasis as Ecobank pushes adoption of its mobile app, online banking, Unified Service Structured Code (USSD) platform, and card services.

Jerry Siaw Lash, head of liabilities at Ecobank, previously stated that the promotion aligns with customers’ lifestyles by offering flexible participation methods. Whether customers save, borrow, or use digital platforms, they earn points toward rewards.

The bank has positioned digital banking as central to its service delivery strategy, encouraging customers to reduce reliance on physical branch visits. Nyanor emphasized that customers can access full banking services through mobile devices, automated teller machines (ATMs), and agency banking networks while remaining eligible for promotional benefits.

Ecobank Ghana operates as a subsidiary of the pan-African Ecobank Group, which maintains presence in 32 countries across the continent. The Ghanaian operation commenced business in February 1990 and has grown to become one of the country’s leading commercial banks.

The anniversary promotion arrives as Ecobank Ghana reports strong financial performance. According to company filings, total assets grew by 36.7% to GH₵46 billion in 2024, while net income after tax surged by 168.5% to GH₵1.7 billion. Shareholders’ equity rose by 47.5% to GH₵5.4 billion during the same period.

The bank continues expanding its digital infrastructure while maintaining an extensive branch network serving millions of customers, including individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. Services span consumer banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking segments.

Nyanor also cautioned customers about potential fraud attempts, stressing that Ecobank never contacts customers to request personal identification numbers (PINs) or sensitive account details. All customer information remains securely maintained within the bank’s systems.

The promotion supports broader objectives of encouraging financial inclusion and cultivating savings habits among Ghanaians. By linking rewards to deposits and digital transactions, the bank incentivizes behaviors that strengthen customer financial health while building long-term banking relationships.

Ecobank has earned recognition for its digital transformation efforts, receiving accolades including Best Digital Bank and Best Sustainable Finance Bank from international financial publications. The bank ranked as Ghana’s seventh-best company by the Ghana Club 100.

With the February draw approaching, existing customers who meet transaction thresholds during January will qualify automatically. New customers opening accounts before the promotion ends on January 31 can participate by fulfilling deposit, loan, or digital transaction requirements.