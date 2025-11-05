ECG Wins London Arbitration Against PDS Concession Claims

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) secured a decisive legal victory after an international arbitration tribunal in London dismissed all claims brought against it by Power Distribution Services Ghana Limited (PDS) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The ruling, delivered after nearly three years of proceedings, resolves a contentious dispute over the termination of the PDS concession agreement and shields the state from potential financial liability of approximately 391 million United States (US) dollars. The tribunal upheld ECG’s position that fraudulent payment guarantees justified termination of the 20-year management contract.

PDS had sought a declaration of wrongful termination, direct costs of approximately 39.4 million US dollars, and alleged lost profits of 351.5 million US dollars. The company argued it had fulfilled all conditions for the transfer of operations from ECG when the concession began in 2019.

ECG, represented by Cherie Blair King’s Counsel (KC) and Omnia Strategy Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), successfully argued that PDS relied on fraudulent Payment Guarantees issued without proper authority under Qatari law. Investigations confirmed the guarantees were unauthorized, prompting ECG to terminate the concession in the national interest.

The PDS saga dates back to 2019, when the company assumed management of ECG under a concession agreement that formed part of the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC) between the Government of Ghana and the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States. The agreement aimed to improve electricity distribution by introducing private sector efficiency into ECG’s operations.

However, within months of the takeover, questions emerged about the authenticity of payment guarantees worth approximately 170 million cedis provided by Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance Company and Ashmoreinsurance Limited, both supposedly based in Qatar. The guarantees were meant to secure PDS’s financial obligations under the concession.

The Government of Ghana launched investigations after receiving a letter from Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in July 2019, indicating that Al Koot Insurance had not issued any guarantee letters in favor of PDS. Subsequent rulings in Qatar, including by the Qatari Court of Cassation, confirmed that the documents were indeed forged.

In October 2019, the Government of Ghana suspended the PDS concession agreement due to what it termed “fundamental and material breaches relating to the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the Transaction.” By March 2020, the government officially terminated the agreement and restored full operational control to ECG.

Following the termination, PDS initiated arbitration proceedings in London, claiming ECG’s actions were wrongful. The company maintained it had exercised due diligence and was not responsible for any alleged irregularities in the guarantee documents.

ECG mounted a robust defense, emphasizing that PDS had failed to verify the authenticity of the payment guarantees, an omission that fundamentally undermined the concession agreement. The company argued that the fraudulent guarantees went to the heart of the concession and justified termination.

After extensive hearings and submissions spanning nearly three years, the London-seated tribunal dismissed all of PDS’s claims in their entirety. The tribunal found that the fraudulent guarantees were material to the agreement and that ECG’s termination decision was justified.

The ruling represents a major win for ECG and the Government of Ghana, bringing closure to one of the most contentious chapters in Ghana’s recent energy sector history. It also reaffirms the state’s stance on protecting public resources and ensuring accountability in major national contracts.

In its initial response to the ruling, PDS acknowledged the decision, calling it “respectful of the integrity of the arbitration process” and noting that its legal team is currently reviewing the decision in detail to determine the next steps. The company has not indicated whether it intends to pursue any appeals or further legal action.

ECG and the Government of Ghana have welcomed the outcome as a vindication of the country’s oversight mechanisms in the power sector. With this victory, ECG is now positioned to move forward and focus on improving power distribution for Ghanaians without the shadow of the PDS dispute.

The concession agreement had been controversial from its inception, with critics questioning the selection process and terms of the deal. The PDS consortium included Ghana-based companies and international partners, including Meralco of the Philippines, which was meant to bring technical expertise to Ghana’s power distribution sector.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, which co-financed the power compact worth approximately 498 million US dollars, suspended portions of the agreement following revelations about the fraudulent guarantees. The suspension affected key components of the compact, including investments in distribution network upgrades and operational improvements.

Ghana’s power sector has faced significant challenges over the past decade, including periodic supply shortages known locally as “dumsor,” aging infrastructure, high technical and commercial losses, and financial difficulties among state-owned utilities. The failed PDS concession was meant to address some of these systemic issues through private sector management.

ECG continues to manage electricity distribution in southern Ghana, serving millions of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Greater Accra, Central, Western, and parts of Eastern and Volta Regions. The utility has embarked on various initiatives to reduce losses, improve revenue collection, and enhance service delivery following the restoration of full operational control.

The tribunal’s decision also has implications for future public-private partnerships in Ghana’s energy sector and beyond. It underscores the importance of rigorous due diligence, verification of financial instruments, and clear accountability mechanisms in major infrastructure concessions involving public assets.