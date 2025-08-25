ECG Strengthens Partnership with Brainsfield to Boost Metering Innovation

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Ghana’s power sector through strong collaborations with local technology firms, highlighting Brainsfield Company Limited as a key partner in its metering innovation drive.

During a working visit to Brainsfield’s facility at Pokuase-ACP Estate in the Ga North Municipality, Accra, last recently, ECG Board Member, Simon Akotli, who led the delegation, praised the company for its role in supporting ECG’s transformational agenda.

He noted that Brainsfield’s contribution to the supply and installation of electronic prepaid meters has been instrumental in improving efficiency, curbing power losses, and enhancing customer service delivery.

“The presence of Brainsfield Company will go a long way in creating jobs and helping to reduce unemployment in the country,” Mr. Akorli remarked, adding that President Mahama’s administration remained committed to private-sector partnerships under the “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Brainsfield, Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu,, expressed appreciation for the ECG delegation’s visit, stressing the company’s readiness to deepen collaboration in providing modern solutions for Ghana’s metering systems.

“Our goal is to support ECG in delivering reliable services through cutting-edge technology while also creating opportunities for local employment and skills transfer,” he said.

The visit underscored ECG’s focus on strengthening local partnerships as the utility provider continues to roll out smart metering systems across the country, a move expected to modernize energy distribution and support Ghana’s long-term energy efficiency goals.

Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu also indicated that ECG is committed in settling it’s debt owed it’s partners so as to ensure smooth operation and the delivery of reliable and efficient services.