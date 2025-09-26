ECG Reports Record GH₵1.74bn Revenue, Accuses MPs of Facilitating Illegal Connections

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has achieved unprecedented monthly revenue of GH₵1.74 billion in July 2025 while simultaneously recovering over 1,000 missing containers and terminating more than 200 underperforming contracts.

Acting Managing Director Julius Kpekpena disclosed these developments during a briefing with Parliament’s Energy Committee on Thursday, marking significant progress in the power distributor’s ongoing reform efforts.

The revenue figure represents ECG’s highest-ever monthly performance, attributed to enhanced financial controls and improved operational oversight implemented under Kpekpena’s leadership. The achievement comes amid broader restructuring initiatives aimed at addressing longstanding inefficiencies within Ghana’s primary electricity distribution company.

ECG has recovered more than 1,000 containers that had gone missing earlier in 2025, representing a major asset recovery operation that underscores improved internal accountability measures. The containers’ disappearance had previously raised concerns about asset management within the state-owned utility.

In a decisive move to streamline operations, ECG terminated 202 out of 347 questionable contracts deemed unnecessary or problematic. This contract cancellation initiative forms part of broader efforts to eliminate wasteful expenditure and improve operational efficiency.

However, Kpekpena made serious allegations against some political figures, accusing Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives, and Municipal Chief Executives of facilitating installation of illegal electricity meters in their constituencies. These unauthorized connections, he argued, compromise ECG’s data integrity and contribute to significant revenue losses.

The acting managing director described how these unregistered meters operate outside ECG’s official monitoring systems, making it difficult to track electricity consumption and collect appropriate fees. The practice reportedly undermines the company’s revenue mobilization efforts despite recent improvements.

Addressing concerns about a proposed 220% tariff adjustment, Kpekpena clarified that the increase targets distribution service charges rather than residential consumer bills. He positioned the adjustment as part of restructuring efforts to ensure reliable service delivery and financial sustainability.

Parliamentary committee members expressed mixed reactions to ECG’s briefing. While acknowledging the record revenue achievement, several committee members raised concerns about operational inefficiencies and the container recovery issue’s impact on political reputations.

The ranking member and deputy expressed particular displeasure over the missing containers saga, noting its effect on public trust and political credibility. They urged Kpekpena to consider holding a press conference to address public misconceptions and restore confidence in both ECG and affected political leaders.

Committee Chairman Emmanuel Bedzrah emphasized the need for improved public communication, particularly regarding tariff adjustments. He advised ECG to adopt more transparent engagement strategies, including educational campaigns to help consumers understand pricing decisions and operational reforms.

The developments occur as ECG implements measures to strengthen internal processes and reduce losses that have historically plagued the utility company. Kpekpena assumed the acting managing director role in February 2025, replacing David Asamoah as part of broader management changes.

ECG’s transformation efforts reflect government priorities to improve efficiency within state-owned enterprises while addressing persistent challenges in Ghana’s electricity sector. The utility has historically struggled with financial losses, operational inefficiencies, and revenue collection problems.

The record revenue achievement provides optimism for ECG’s financial trajectory, though challenges remain significant. Political interference allegations highlight ongoing tensions between operational independence and political influence within state utilities.

Industry observers note that sustained improvement requires addressing both technical inefficiencies and governance challenges that have historically undermined ECG’s performance. The company’s ability to maintain revenue growth while eliminating illegal connections will determine long-term success.

The parliamentary committee’s scrutiny reflects broader public interest in ECG’s performance, particularly given electricity supply’s critical importance to Ghana’s economic development. Continued oversight ensures accountability as reform efforts progress.