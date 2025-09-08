ECG Proposes 225% Electricity Rate Hike

Ghana’s Electricity Company has submitted a proposal for a massive 225% increase in distribution charges that would triple electricity costs for millions of consumers struggling with inflation and currency devaluation.

ECG has requested the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission approve raising its Distribution Service Charge from GHp19.0384 to GHp61.8028 per kilowatt-hour for the 2025-2029 period. The proposal affects all consumer categories across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The utility company justifies the dramatic increase by citing a 74% depreciation of the cedi against major currencies between 2022 and 2024. ECG argues its current tariff covers only 11% of total electricity value chain costs, making operations unsustainable without significant rate adjustments.

Ghana has experienced consistent utility price increases throughout 2024 and 2025. PURC approved a 2.45% electricity tariff increase in July 2025, following multiple quarterly adjustments that have steadily raised consumer costs amid economic pressures.

Current electricity prices in Ghana stand at approximately 1.69 cedis per kilowatt-hour for households and 1.53 cedis for industrial users as of March 2024. The proposed 225% distribution charge increase would represent the most significant single tariff adjustment in Ghana’s recent history.

ECG promises the increased revenue would fund infrastructure improvements, including US$408 million in investments since 2022 covering new substations, automation projects, and over one million smart meters. The company projects reducing average outage duration from 32.5 hours to 19.2 hours annually by 2029.

System efficiency improvements form another component of ECG’s proposal, with targets to reduce technical losses from 27% to 22% and improve revenue collection from 87% to over 90% during the regulatory period.

The timing of this proposal coincides with Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery efforts. PURC has previously attributed tariff increases to cedi depreciation and high fuel costs, reflecting broader macroeconomic challenges affecting utility pricing across West Africa.

Research indicates currency depreciation can increase energy system costs by up to 200%, highlighting the complex relationship between exchange rate fluctuations and electricity pricing in developing economies like Ghana.

Consumer advocacy groups are expected to challenge the proposed increase, given its potential impact on household budgets already strained by inflation. The approval process typically involves public consultations before PURC renders its final decision on utility rate adjustments.