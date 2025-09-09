ECG Issues Fraud Alert Over Mobile Money Scams

The Electricity Company of Ghana has warned customers against mobile money fraudsters impersonating company officials and demanding payments for meter services, following multiple reported cases across the Ashanti region.

ECG General Manager for Ashanti West, Ing. George Amoah, emphasized that the utility company operates no mobile money accounts and customers should reject any payment demands from individuals claiming to represent ECG through mobile money platforms.

The fraudulent schemes target customers seeking meter installation, replacement services, or debt cancellation, with scammers posing as ECG district managers and accountants to extract unauthorized payments.

Recent incidents include customers being defrauded of significant amounts, with reported cases spreading across multiple communities in the Ashanti region, according to ECG officials addressing the growing problem.

“These fraudsters contact customers on social media or by phone and demand money for meters or services. Some even impersonate ECG officials, including District Managers and accountants,” Ing. Amoah explained during the warning announcement.

The scam operations have affected communities including Adum, Kokoben, Suame, Danyame, Abuakwa, and Ahinsan, with fraudsters using specific phone numbers: 0531807230, 0508790801, 0543803302, and 0532752541.

ECG disclosed recent cases including a customer losing GH¢1,400 and an elderly man in Breman defrauded of GH¢2,000, highlighting the financial impact on vulnerable community members.

The company outlined its official meter application process to help customers identify legitimate procedures. Customers must complete wiring with certified electricians, submit application forms at ECG offices with a GH¢100 registration fee, receive quotations via SMS with unique codes, and make payments exclusively through ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#.

Ing. Amoah emphasized that faulty meter replacements are provided free of charge, warning customers against paying anyone claiming otherwise. All legitimate ECG transactions must be conducted through official channels without additional fees.

ECG operates a cashless payment system exclusively through its PowerApp and the *226# shortcode, ensuring secure transactions without processing charges. The company maintains no external mobile money accounts for customer payments.

The utility company linked improved meter availability to its ongoing Loss Reduction Project, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction while reducing operational losses across ECG’s distribution network.

ECG urged customers to help combat fraud by conducting business only through official company offices and platforms, refusing money transfers to private mobile money numbers, and reporting suspicious calls to ECG or police authorities.

“Every customer’s vigilance will help us stop these fraudsters and protect the public from further losses,” Ing. Amoah stated, emphasizing community cooperation in fraud prevention efforts.

The warning comes amid increasing mobile money fraud across Ghana’s utility sector, with scammers exploiting customer unfamiliarity with official payment procedures. Similar fraud schemes have targeted other utility companies nationwide.

Consumer protection advocates recommend customers verify any payment requests through official company channels before transferring money. ECG maintains customer service centers across all operational regions for verification purposes.

The Ashanti region has experienced particularly high incidence of utility-related mobile money fraud, prompting ECG to intensify public education campaigns about legitimate payment procedures and fraud prevention strategies.

Industry experts suggest the scams exploit gaps in customer knowledge about digital payment systems while leveraging the trust associated with established utility company brands to deceive unsuspecting victims.