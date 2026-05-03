ECG Installs Bigger Transformers at Kumasi Ridge Substation

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun installing two higher-capacity power transformers at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point (BSP) in Kumasi, replacing existing 20/26MVA units with upgraded 30/39MVA transformers in a targeted intervention to ease persistent voltage problems and outages across the metropolis.

The installations are scheduled for May 6 and 7, with controlled outages between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on both days to allow engineers to safely disconnect, replace and re-energise each transformer. Teams from both the Accra and Ashanti Sub-Transmission Divisions are jointly managing the work.

ECG’s communications officer for Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Collins Manu, said the outages were unavoidable but carefully planned. “We understand the inconvenience, but these are necessary steps to deliver a more reliable system,” he said.

The Ridge substation upgrade forms part of a broader GH¢3.46 billion capital investment programme ECG is rolling out across the Ashanti Region to address demand that has outpaced existing infrastructure. The programme includes upgrading the Boadi-Kaase-Ridge transmission line and constructing a new link between the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point and the Airport Substation at an estimated cost of $10.5 million, designed to provide an alternative supply route during system faults and stabilise distribution across the metropolis.

ECG Managing Director Ing. Julius Kpekpena, who recently toured upgrade sites in Kumasi, acknowledged the scale of the distribution bottleneck. “We have constraints in transformer capacity and some of the links. So, we are not able to push the power we take from the transmission grid into the distribution network and our communities,” he said.

Beyond the Ridge work, ECG says it is deploying 65 distribution transformers immediately across the Ashanti Region, with total installations projected at between 300 and 400 units by year-end. The company has pledged that residents should see measurable improvement in power reliability within six months.