ECG Engages Lawyer to Review Major Contracts Including Hubtel Deal

The Electricity Company of Ghana has begun reviewing all significant contracts, including its agreement with fintech company Hubtel, to ensure compliance with the Public Financial Management Act, Acting Managing Director Julius Kpekpena disclosed on Tuesday, October 28.

Kpekpena told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that ECG has engaged a lawyer to evaluate major contracts and guarantee value for money in accordance with legal requirements. The review forms part of a renewed effort to improve compliance at the utility company.

The Hubtel contract is among those under examination, according to the Acting MD. He explained that the PFM Act requires ECG to collect and settle all revenues at gross value, meaning no deductions should be made before money is transferred to the company.

“In fact, we just engaged a lawyer to help us review all our contracts, our major contracts, and the Hubtel contract is one of them, so that we can align all our contracts to applicable law,” Kpekpena stated.

He provided details on how Hubtel manages ECG’s digital payments, explaining that under gross settlement arrangements, Hubtel would need to pay mobile money fees to operators like MTN or Telecel, as well as fees for Visa card payments, on ECG’s behalf. ECG would then reimburse Hubtel through invoices before Hubtel pays the mobile money companies and card providers.

Kpekpena indicated this gross settlement approach might force ECG to bear additional costs under the revised arrangement.

The review comes one month after ECG reduced Hubtel’s commission from 3 percent to 1.65 percent as part of broader efficiency measures. Hubtel, a Ghanaian fintech company, manages ECG’s digital payment system, processing transactions across mobile money, card payments, and other online platforms.

The partnership supports ECG’s digitization initiative and the government’s broader quest for cashless and transparent public payments.