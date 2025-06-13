ECG Bolsters Wildlife Protection Measures After Snake Causes Power Outage

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is intensifying infrastructure protection efforts after a snake-triggered outage disrupted power supply in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a reptile bridged the Akyawkrom 2 feeder line to ground at Kwaso, with full restoration achieved within hours.

ECG Ashanti Sub-Transmission General Manager Ing. Peter K. Fletcher revealed ongoing investments in preventive measures: “We’re installing snake guards, sealing cable entries, and clearing vegetation around substations.” The company is deploying advanced monitoring systems including motion sensors and thermal detectors to identify wildlife intrusions early.

Public Relations Head Collins Manu emphasized community involvement in grid protection, urging residents to report animal sightings near electrical infrastructure. The utility’s multipronged approach combines environmental management with public education to minimize wildlife-related disruptions across the region.