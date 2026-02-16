ECG Begins Pole Relocation for Kumasi Road Project

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Tuesday begin a staggered relocation of electricity poles along the Santasi to Ahodwo corridor to allow for the construction of a dual carriage road, with outages limited to specific feeders to minimize disruption.

The relocation exercise, being undertaken by Adusi Electrical Company, will start on February 17, 2026, and affect selected distribution lines, including the OBR, Fankyenebra and St Hubert feeders. ECG said the outages will be carried out sequentially rather than simultaneously across Greater Kumasi.

Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Public Relations Officer for ECG’s Ashanti West Region, said the company had deliberately adopted a phased approach to reduce the impact on customers.

According to him, ECG is not taking out power across the entire Greater Kumasi at once, adding that the exercise will be done one feeder after the other, starting with the OBR feeder, which mainly serves customers within the Nhyiaeso enclave.

Under the schedule issued by ECG, customers on the OBR feeder will experience outages from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm on Tuesday, February 17, Thursday, February 26, and Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Areas expected to be affected include Santasi Roundabout, Santasi Fidelity Bank, Ernest Chemist, Technical University College (TUC), parts of Nhyiaeso, Unity Oil, Dakodwom and surrounding communities.

Obeng Antwi stressed that the exercise was directly linked to preparations for the dualization of the Santasi to Ahodwo roundabout road and was necessary to ensure the safe diversion and relocation of ECG’s infrastructure.

He also issued a warning to residents and businesses along the stretch who may be affected by evacuations or demolitions linked to the project not to tamper with electricity meters.

Obeng Antwi stated that customers should not remove their meters and throw them away, explaining that the meters belong to ECG, and the company needs the customer details to successfully capture them in the system when they relocate. He added that ECG will remove the meters itself.

According to him, ECG is engaging the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to ensure demolitions or evacuations do not proceed before meters are properly retrieved and documented.

The Santasi to Ahodwo road dualization project is being funded by the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of about 17 million Euros. The dual carriageway is expected to be completed within 24 months after commencement and is projected to significantly ease traffic congestion along one of Kumasi’s busiest corridors.

The project officially began in late 2025 following prolonged delays in relocating temporary occupants, including car dealers, mechanics, taxi operators and squatters who had set up structures along the demarcated road corridor.

Phase one of the project has been awarded to Joshob Construction, a local firm, and covers earthworks, drainage systems and construction of the first carriageway. Engineers on site have indicated the first phase is on schedule and expected to be completed within seven months.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, previously issued formal notices directing all occupants to vacate the right of way to allow full scale construction to proceed, warning that failure to comply would result in military task force enforcement.

The dual carriageway project will transform the heavily congested stretch from Santasi Roundabout through the Ahodwo Roundabout to the Asokwa Flyover into a modern dual carriage highway. The road will include integrated drainage systems, pedestrian walkways and other modern facilities.

ECG apologized for the inconvenience and appealed for public cooperation to ensure the smooth execution of the project.