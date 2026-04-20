ECG Apologises for Outages, Unveils GH₵3.46bn Grid Overhaul

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for recent intermittent power outages and announced a GHS 3.46 billion infrastructure investment programme to stabilise the distribution network over the next 24 months.

Acting Managing Director Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, April 20, said: “To every Ghanaian customer who has endured inconvenient and prolonged power outages, we sincerely apologise. We want you to know that we have heard your voice, and that addressing the reliability challenges is our singular operational priority.”

Kpekpena said the investment programme will prioritise the distribution segment of the power chain, which he described as the most neglected link in Ghana’s electricity system. The programme includes the immediate injection of 2,500 distribution transformers into the grid to relieve pressure on overloaded systems, alongside the replacement of damaged equipment and reinforcement of critical infrastructure under what ECG calls “Operation Keep the Lights On.”

ECG has also begun replacing 1,600 deteriorated utility poles nationwide and will install 2,500 new high-voltage poles to strengthen the grid. The company is committing GHS 1.11 billion to nine major reinforcement projects in the Kumasi enclave, where recurring power challenges stem from rapid urban growth and high demand.

On billing, ECG rejected claims of deliberate overcharging, saying recent spikes in electricity bills are the result of tariff corrections rather than new charges. Management said investigations found many customers had been underbilled for years, with some still charged based on outdated 2021 tariff rates, resulting in increases of over 60 percent once billing systems were updated to reflect tariffs approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

In a move to improve financial accountability, ECG announced the consolidation of more than 80 separate revenue collection accounts into a single cash waterfall mechanism. Kpekpena said government has backed the reforms, including changes to the cash waterfall mechanism to allow ECG to retain part of its revenue for infrastructure investment. The restructuring is designed to ensure more transparent allocation of funds across the power sector value chain, including payments to power generators, fuel suppliers, and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

ECG also firmly denied that its engagement with the Enclave Power Company signals any privatisation intent, clarifying that the partnership is strictly operational and confined to specific industrial enclaves, particularly in Tema, where Enclave Power already holds a distribution concession.

Kpekpena acknowledged that some of the current challenges stem from years of underinvestment, but assured the public that ECG has a clear implementation schedule backed by government support. “The challenges we face are real and complex, and in some cases stem from years of underinvestment, resulting in pockets of outages and low voltage. But we are not standing still. We have a plan, we have a schedule, and we are committing all our resources to execute it,” he said.