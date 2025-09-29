ECCU Urges Members To Purchase More Shares

Management of the Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union (ECCU) in Agona Swedru, Central Region, has appealed to shareholders and members of the Union to purchase additional shares to enhance the existing smooth operations of the Union.

The call was made by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Union, Mrs. Mercy Juliet Asante, during its 16th Annual General Meeting and 36th Anniversary celebration over the week. According to her, the call has become necessary as purchasing more shares will not only increase the Capital base of the Union but will also increase the yield in dividends for shareholders.

With total assets of GH 27,306,964.98 Cedis as at June 2023, Mrs. Mercy Asante revealed that this has increased to GH 45,343,203.63 Cedis as at the same period in 2025, with membership strength growing from 4,948 to 9,762.

She disclosed that already, the Union has numerous branches, including Swedru, Kasoa, Mankessim, Bawjiase, and Akim Oda, among others, assuring that it is the vision of the Board to open more branches across the country.