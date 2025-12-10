EC Confirms Vacant Kpandai Seat, Sets Fresh Parliamentary Poll for December 30

The Electoral Commission has officially declared Tuesday, 30th December 2025, as the date for a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency parliamentary election, following a series of legal and administrative confirmations.

The decision was triggered by a Tamale High Court ruling on 24th November 2025 that nullified the previous election results and instructed the EC to conduct a new poll within 30 days. The court’s judgment cited procedural concerns that affected the integrity of the earlier election.

In line with constitutional requirements, the EC also acknowledged receiving a notice from the Clerk to Parliament on 8th December 2025, confirming that the Kpandai seat had become vacant—an essential step before a new election could be held.

According to the EC, the rerun will be limited to the same three candidates who stood in the 2024 parliamentary election for the constituency, ensuring continuity and adherence to the court’s directive.

The announcement was delivered by Mr. Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of the Commission’s Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, who called on residents and stakeholders to note the date and participate fully.

The Commission assured the public that it remains committed to upholding transparency, fairness, and due process, emphasizing that the rerun will be conducted to the highest electoral standards.