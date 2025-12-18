EC Chair, Deputies Have No Reason to Remain in Office – Fiifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, says the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her deputies should no longer hold office following what he describes as a serious violation of democratic principles during the 2020 elections.

Mr. Kwetey, in an interview on Joy News, pointed to the exclusion of voters in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) areas from the 2020 parliamentary elections as a “big crime” that undermined the democratic rights of the affected communities.

He argued that preventing citizens from participating in an election strips them of representation and damages public confidence in the country’s electoral management body. “That’s the biggest crime you can commit under any democracy—to take away the right of people to be represented,” he stated.

While aligning himself with calls for the removal of the EC leadership, Mr. Kwetey emphasized the need for strict adherence to due process. He maintained that any decision to remove the EC Chair and her deputies must be based on established constitutional procedures.

Mr. Kwetey further suggested that public sentiment favors the exit of the current EC leadership, noting that many Ghanaians remain dissatisfied with the handling of the SALL matter. His remarks follow a petition submitted to the President by an EC staff member, calling for the dismissal of the EC Chairperson.