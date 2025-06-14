EC Boss Jean Mensa to Face Parliament Over Stalled Ablekuma North Results

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa will appear before Parliament next week to address the unresolved parliamentary election in Ablekuma North constituency, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed on June 13, 2025.

The EC head will answer specific questions during a Committee of the Whole session regarding the seat that has remained vacant since the December 2024 elections.

“The Electoral Commission will be asked two questions regarding this matter,” Ayariga stated, though he did not disclose the exact nature of the queries. The announcement follows mounting pressure from opposition legislators, with Minority MPs recently marching to police headquarters to demand action on the six-month delay.

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh emphasized the constitutional crisis created by the vacancy. “The absence of a declared MP for Ablekuma North constitutes a serious violation of the constitutional right to representation,” Dompreh stated during the protest. He called on police to provide security for the EC to complete its work and declare a winner.

The Ablekuma North impasse marks another challenge for Ghana’s electoral system following the contentious 2024 polls. Analysts suggest the prolonged uncertainty could undermine public confidence in electoral institutions if not resolved before the next general election cycle.

Ghana’s constitution mandates parliamentary representation for all constituencies, making the current vacancy an unprecedented constitutional test. The EC’s appearance before Parliament may set important precedents for resolving future electoral disputes.