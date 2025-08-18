Ebusuapanyin Calls for Unity and Revival of Traditions to Drive Abakrampa’s Growth

Ebusuapanyin of the Anona family of Abakrampa Amanse Paado, Nana Kwabena Osei, has called for all families to unite, embrace peace, to help grow and develop Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District.

He said the disregard for the traditions, customs of the people has stalled development; thus, it was time to bring back their traditions for accelerated growth.

Speaking at the family annual ritual ceremony told the people to trace their history, know their identity, and where they are going for their betterment.

He revealed that to enforce traditions, the custodians will implement some bye laws to serve as a guide and pathway for recovery and punish perpetrators who flouts the laws to serve as deterrent to others.

Nana Osei called for collaboration between all relevant stakeholders to ensure a unity front in tackling issues affecting the area for growth.

Madam Dorcas Tandoh, the District Director of CHRAJ educated the people on some rights, responsibilities and advised them to resist any form of violence against them.

She told them to desist child marriage, labour, bullying among others that infringes on the rights of children which tend to affect and take away their childhood benefits.

For her part, Mrs Ellen Osei, the District Director of the N.C.C.E talked on cyber-bullying and advised parents to be interested with the content and information their children access on the internet.

She told then to restrict their teen children on posting their nudity and private parts on social media to prevent increase rate of suicide among others that affect their wellbeing.