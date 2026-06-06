Ebola Could Hit 20,000 Cases as WHO Seeks US$518 Million

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could exceed 20,000 cases within three months if strong public health measures are not urgently scaled up, as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union’s health agency launched a $518 million joint response plan on Friday.

The CDC warning came through modelling published in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on June 5, 2026. The analysis, led by Jason Asher, director of the CDC’s Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, examined four intervention scenarios ranging from poor to extremely high levels of patient isolation and treatment.

Under the worst-case scenario, if only 20 percent of patients are isolated and no additional interventions are applied, there is a 65 percent probability that cases will exceed 20,000 within three months. Asher was careful to frame the modelling as a planning tool rather than a prediction, designed to inform decision-makers rather than generate alarm.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant with no approved vaccine or treatment, making it the most serious Bundibugyo outbreak ever recorded according to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). It was declared on May 15 in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and later classified a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO on May 17.

As of June 5, at least 452 people have been confirmed infected in DRC with 82 deaths, while Uganda has reported 19 cases and two deaths. The outbreak’s epicentre is Ituri Province in northeastern DRC, which accounts for 90 percent of confirmed cases and 76 percent of confirmed deaths. All Uganda cases have been linked to travel from DRC, with no evidence of community transmission in Kampala.

The joint WHO and Africa CDC six-month response plan, covering June to November 2026, brings together governments, partners and communities under a unified approach to strengthen emergency coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention, clinical care and community engagement.

Donors have pledged $315.8 million so far, leaving a significant funding gap, while only about 45 percent of known contacts of Ebola patients are currently being traced, well below WHO’s target.

Satish Pillai, the CDC’s Ebola response manager, said the situation on the ground suggests isolation levels are currently on the lower end of the CDC’s modelling scenarios. He noted the total number of infected individuals requiring isolation remained unclear.

The scale of what could unfold puts the outbreak in the same league as the 2014 to 2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic, which resulted in more than 28,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths, the deadliest Ebola outbreak in recorded history. The CDC said the public health response needed to control the current outbreak would likely need to be of similar magnitude.

The United States has announced nearly $38 million in additional funding, bringing its total direct Ebola response contribution to more than $200 million, in addition to $350 million as part of a broader $1.8 billion humanitarian package for the region.