Ebenezer Ankrah Shines as Boxing Championship Finals Loom

Ebenezer Ankrah of the Black Panthers Gym put on a commanding performance at Ghana’s National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship, held over the weekend at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, as the grand finals have been fixed for the end of February.

The Labone Senior High School student, who has seen action on the international circuit, said his overseas experience has given him a clear edge over many of his domestic rivals. Ankrah credited his trainer, Ebenezer Adjei, known in boxing circles as Killer, for shaping him into a fighter capable of competing at the highest level. Their bout against Francis Quartey drew enormous cheers from the crowd and became one of the most talked about fights of the weekend.

Three members of the Black Panthers club have already punched their tickets to the finals, including Ibrahim Doku, who also delivered an impressive showing throughout the tournament. It was not all smooth sailing for the club, however. Samuel Plange lost in the semi final in what his trainers described as a controversial decision against an opponent named Owoo, and they have signalled their intention to lodge a formal protest.

Wisdom Boxing Club made the biggest splash in terms of numbers, fielding 17 boxers. Head trainer Dr. Ofori Asare said his goal was to give every fighter the opportunity to develop and find their path to stardom. Among his most experienced competitors was Abdul Wahid Omar, a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and 2016 Olympic Games representative for Ghana, who advanced to the finals with relative ease.

Sea View Boxing Club, led by Coach Zico, also had fighters earn their way into the final rounds. Amadu Mohammed, who claimed the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year award in 2024, also progressed comfortably to the finals from the same club.

The tournament did expose gaps for boxers arriving from other parts of the country. Fighters from the northern regions, in particular, struggled with the level of competition, a shortcoming that several officials attributed to limited access to quality training and competitive exposure outside of Accra.

George Lamptey, a former president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and an international technical official, called for the federation to organise regional competitions across the country. He argued that regular contests outside Accra would give boxers the experience they need to perform on bigger stages. Current GBF President Dauda Fuseni congratulated all participants and revealed that the best losing fighters would be considered for the new national team building process, with preparation underway for a string of major international assignments.

Ghana is eyeing three significant tournaments on the near horizon. The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, are all on the national team’s radar. Foreign observers who attended the championship praised the quality of the boxers and commended the trainers for their work in developing homegrown talent.

The grand finals of the 2026 GBF Individual Championship are set to take place at the end of February at the Bukom Boxing Arena.