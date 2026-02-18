Eastern Regional Minister Cuts Sod for Asuokow Bridge to Protect Pupils Crossing Dangerous River

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey has officially cut the sod for the construction of a much-needed bridge over the Asuokow River in the Upper West Akim District, fulfilling a pledge made to the community to protect pupils and residents who risk their lives daily to cross the waterway.

The intervention comes after widespread concern over the dangerous routes pupils have been forced to take to access schools.

Residents of Asuokow had previously appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to honour his 2025 promise to construct a bridge, following a viral video highlighting the hazards faced by locals.

In the video, pupils were shown navigating a precarious log to cross the river—a structure that, according to community member Amaro Shakur, has since been removed and sold by some residents, further heightening the risk.

The lack of a safe crossing has posed a serious danger to children attending school and other residents travelling to various destinations.

The Regional Minister indicated that the sod cutting for the construction of the bridge is an instruction from the president, ordering her to construct the bridge for the people of Asowkuw in the upper West Akim

Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey assured residents that the project would provide a permanent solution, enabling safe and easy passage across the river.

The bridge construction marks a significant step toward improving access to education and safety in the Asuokow community, which has long awaited government intervention.

This initiative underscores the Mahama administration’s commitment to responding to citizen needs and addressing infrastructural challenges that threaten public safety, particularly for school-going children.