Eastern Region Launches HPV Vaccination Campaign for Girls

Health authorities in the Eastern Region have assured the public that the Human Papillomavirus vaccine is safe, urging parents and teachers to support the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting adolescent girls. The regional launch in Koforidua marks another milestone in Ghana’s nationwide effort to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat.

Speaking at the event, Regional Director of Health Services Dr. Damien Punguyire emphasized the vaccine’s safety profile while acknowledging that a few recipients might experience mild symptoms such as fever or headache due to biological differences. However, he stressed that the vaccine poses no serious health risks.

“The vaccine is very safe. However, if any child experiences mild symptoms, they should be promptly reported to the nearest health facility, where treatment will be provided free of charge,” Dr. Punguyire said.

The exercise aims to vaccinate 202,194 girls aged between 9 and 14 across all 33 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Eastern Region. This ambitious target reflects the region’s commitment to protecting young girls from cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among Ghanaian women.

Dr. Punguyire appealed to traditional leaders, parents, and the media to play active roles in promoting the campaign and countering misinformation about the vaccine. His call comes amid concerns that false information circulating on social media could undermine the campaign’s success and leave vulnerable girls unprotected.

“Beyond the vaccine, this campaign is also about raising awareness, ensuring that parents, teachers, community leaders, and young people understand the importance of this intervention,” he added.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, which began October 7, represents a historic moment in Ghana’s public health history. The initiative provides free vaccines to eligible girls as part of a comprehensive strategy developed in line with the World Health Organisation’s global goal to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem.

The national exercise builds on a successful pilot vaccination exercise conducted in 2013 in three regions. That pilot demonstrated both the feasibility of large-scale HPV vaccination in Ghana and the vaccine’s safety profile, providing valuable lessons that informed the current nationwide rollout.

Girls will receive a single dose of the Gardasil four vaccine, which protects against HPV strains responsible for most cervical cancers and pre-cancerous lesions. The single-dose protocol represents a significant advancement, making vaccination more accessible and easier to complete compared to previous multi-dose schedules.

The Eastern Regional School Health Education Programme Coordinator, Mr. Godfred Ofoe-Caesar, emphasized the crucial role of collaboration among schools, parents, and the media in ensuring the exercise’s success. He noted that accurate information dissemination will prove critical in achieving high vaccination coverage.

“As the media, your accurate and responsible reportage will go a long way in ensuring the success of this campaign,” he said, urging journalists to help educate the public on the long-term benefits of HPV vaccination.

Cervical cancer represents a significant health burden for Ghanaian women, ranking among the leading causes of cancer deaths in the country. The disease develops slowly over many years following persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, making vaccination of young girls before they become sexually active particularly effective.

The HPV vaccine has been proven safe and effective through extensive research and real-world implementation in over 140 countries that have already included it in their national routine immunization schedules. This global experience provides reassurance about both the vaccine’s safety profile and its effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer.

Ghana Health Service released a memorandum in June 2025 to include the HPV vaccine in routine immunization schedules of all regions by September 2025. This decision represents a significant policy shift that will ensure sustained protection for future generations of Ghanaian girls beyond the current campaign.

The campaign’s timing is strategic, targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years when the vaccine provides maximum protection. Vaccinating before potential exposure to HPV through sexual activity ensures girls develop immunity that will protect them throughout their lives, potentially preventing thousands of future cervical cancer cases.

However, success depends on overcoming several challenges, including misinformation, logistical hurdles in reaching all eligible girls, and ensuring parental consent. Health authorities have recognized that vaccine supply alone won’t guarantee success without addressing these broader implementation challenges.

Traditional leaders and community influencers will play particularly important roles in rural areas where health information may not reach all families through conventional channels. Their endorsement of the campaign can significantly influence parental decisions about allowing their daughters to receive the vaccine.

Schools serve as primary vaccination sites for the campaign, making collaboration with education authorities essential. Teachers must understand the vaccine’s importance so they can reassure parents and encourage participation while identifying eligible girls who might otherwise be missed.

The free provision of the vaccine removes financial barriers that might otherwise prevent some families from protecting their daughters. This commitment reflects government recognition that cervical cancer prevention represents a public health investment with long-term benefits for individuals and society.

For parents concerned about vaccine safety, health authorities point to extensive global evidence demonstrating that HPV vaccines have excellent safety records. Mild side effects like temporary soreness at injection sites, low-grade fever, or headaches occur in some recipients but resolve quickly without lasting harm.

The campaign also includes educational components designed to increase understanding about cervical cancer, its causes, and prevention strategies beyond vaccination. This holistic approach recognizes that informed communities are more likely to support health interventions and make protective choices.

As the Eastern Region joins other regions in implementing this life-saving campaign, the focus now turns to achieving high coverage rates that will maximize population-level protection. Success will require sustained effort from health workers, educators, traditional leaders, parents, and the media working together toward the shared goal of eliminating cervical cancer.

The campaign represents more than just vaccination; it embodies hope that future generations of Ghanaian women will be spared the suffering and premature death that cervical cancer has inflicted on too many families.