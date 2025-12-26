East Legon Fitness Club Holds Thanksgiving Service

Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club gathered in Accra on Thursday for their annual thanksgiving service, marking the end of 2025 with worship and celebration. The December 26 event brought together prominent Ghanaian business figures and personalities.

Business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong led club members in dancing to gospel music during the service. Kennedy Osei Asante, son of Osei Kwame Despite, participated in the festivities alongside other members.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther delivered musical performances featuring praise songs and Christmas tunes. Her presence added a celebratory atmosphere to the thanksgiving gathering.

The exclusive club draws membership from affluent and senior residents of Accra. Notable members include Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Atta Sarpong, George Afriyie, and former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah. The organisation has become known for bringing together successful business leaders and public figures.

Several distinguished guests attended the thanksgiving service. Member of Parliament (MP) John Dumelo was present, along with Apostle Opoku Onyina. Businesswoman Betty Agyapong also attended, as did Kofi Boakye, John Boadu, and millionaire Twum Barima.

The annual thanksgiving service represents a tradition for the fitness club, allowing members to express gratitude for blessings received during the year. Boxing Day provided an opportunity for members to gather before the new year arrives.

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club operates as a social and wellness organisation for high net worth individuals in Ghana’s capital. Beyond fitness activities, the club facilitates networking among members who share business interests and social connections.

Such gatherings reflect the growing trend of exclusive social clubs in Accra that combine wellness, faith, and business networking. Members use these platforms to strengthen relationships while maintaining healthy lifestyles.

The thanksgiving service concluded a year of activities for the club, with members expressing appreciation for divine mercies and looking forward to continued fellowship in 2026.